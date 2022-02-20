'Man kills wife over sex'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A GWERU woman, Sheilla Chitakatira, was allegedly battered to death by her husband last Monday following an argument over sex.Her husband, Grant Chitakatira, who is a Zesa Holdings employee, is now under police investigation for the alleged murder.Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the murder to NewsDay.He said investigations were underway.According to a police report submitted to a Bulawayo pathologist, Chitakatira hit the deceased with a blunt object on the forehead following an argument."The deceased had a quarrel with her husband on 14/02/22 around 11pm as she refused to have sex with him. A struggle ensued between the two. The deceased was hit with a blunt object on the forehead and it got swollen, blood oozing," the report read."The deceased sustained a swollen forehead and had bruises on the mouth, below the nose, on the nose and on the right angle of the leg as a result of the assault. The deceased is said to have collapsed on the floor on a naked electrical wire extended from the house lamp holder connected to the cellphone charger and got electrocuted."She was pronounced dead on arrival at Gweru Provincial Hospital.An autopsy done by a Bulawayo doctor, one E Zvidzai, says the cause of death was cardiac failure and electrocution.But a family spokesperson Paul Chapatarongo said they wanted a fresh autopsy to be done by an independent pathologist."The autopsy report conveniently ignores the clear visible signs of violence on the body. That is why we are now demanding a second autopsy," he said.He said even the police report submitted to the pathologist in Bulawayo indicated that a blunt object was used to bash the deceased.Chapatarongo said they were also aware of the abuse and domestic violence their daughter was subjected to by her husband over the years.