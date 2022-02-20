Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THREE Bulawayo prisons officers are in the dock for helping a dangerous prisoner serving 53 years in jail for armed robbery escape from a maximum-security prison in broad daylight.

Talent Bhekinhlanhla Ndlovu (21), Tatenda Madzivadondo (28) and Musawenkosi Sibanda (32) from Khami Prison Camp in Bulawayo appeared in court on Tuesday for aiding and abetting Jabson Shonhe to pull off a daring prison break which is straight out of a Hollywood script.

They are charged with assisting a prisoner escape from custody as defined in Section 185 (2) as read with section 198 (D) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23.

They are also accused of criminal abuse of office as defined in section 174 of the Criminal (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23.

The three allegedly gave Shonhe, a class D prisoner, a cellphone to plan his escape and to arrange a getaway car with his friends.

It was not stated what motivated them to assist Shonhe.

The court heard that on February 19, 2022, around 11am, the accused officers unlawfully opened the gate for Shonhe and Ndlovu gave him a mobile phone to call his friends who had arranged a getaway vehicle.

Madzivadondo, the guard in charge of opening and locking up the gates for inmates and prison officers, opened the gate for Shonhe to walk away from the prison.  

He was the only officer deployed at the gate on the said day.

Sibanda is said to have walked Shonhe out of the prison. Earlier he had been seen moving around the prison complex with Shonhe.

The three officers were denied bail and remanded in custody to 28 February by Western Commonage Court magistrate Shepherd Munjanja after the State argued that they were a flight risk since they were facing a capital offence which could see them imprisoned for a long time.

The State also argued that the three accused persons could interfere with witnesses if they were granted bail since they stay in the same neighbourhood.

The other reasons for opposing bail were that investigations were not yet complete and evidence linking the accused to the crime was overwhelming.


Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

57 mins ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

1 hr ago | 605 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 609 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 256 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 104 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days