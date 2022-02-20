Latest News Editor's Choice


Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
ZIFA Southern Region Division One pacesetters Hwange will make the long trip to Bulawayo to take on seventh-placed Quality Foods in a potentially exciting fixture that will be played at White City Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

After six outings, the Bongani Mafu-mentored Hwange, find themselves sitting at the apex of the log with 14 points after posting four wins and two draws.

Last weekend Chipangano, which boasts of the services of experienced ex-Highlanders and Chicken Inn captain Felix Chindungwe, hard-running Cannan Nkomo and combative Thabani

"Dubula" Goredema, edged Mountain Climbers 2-1.

Quality Foods, who are on nine points, beat Mpopoma-based Ajax Hotspurs 4-2.

Second placed Arenel Movers will meet former premier league side Zimbabwe Saints in a tie that will be played on Saturday at White City Stadium. The game will start at 12pm.

Talen Vision will travel to the resort town of Victoria Falls to lock horns with Mosi Rovers at Chinotimba Stadium.

Talen Vision are under the guidance of former Tsholotsho FC and FC Platinum gaffer Lizwe Sweswe.

Last weekend the Filabusi-based side drew one all with Mainline who are set to do battle against Binga Pirates in Plumtree.

Bruised Bosso90, who are smarting from a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of seasoned campaigners ZPC Hwange, take on Indlovu Iyanyathela in a match that will be played at Luveve B Arena.

Casmyn will play host to Ajax Hotspurs at Turk Mine. On Sunday, Mountain Climbers will entertain Makhandeni Pirates at White City Stadium.

Indosakusa will square it off against CIWU AT White City Stadium.

Saturday

Arenel Movers v Zim Saints (White City 12pm), Mainline v Binga Pirates (Plumtree 3pm), Ratanang vs ZPC Hwange (Luveve  B Arena 3pm), Casmyn     vs Ajax Hotspurs (Turk Mine 3pm), Indlovu Iyanyathela      vs Bosso 90 (Luveve B Arena 12pm), Quality Foods vs Hwange ( White City 3pm), Mosi Rovers vs Talen Vision (Chinotimba 3pm)

Sunday

Mountain Climbers vs Makhandeni Pirates (White City 12pm), Indosakusa vs CIWU (White City 3pm)

Last Weekend Results

Ajax Hotspurs 2 Quality Foods 4, Mosi Rovers 2 Indlovu Iyanyathela 0, Binga Pirates 3 Indosakusa 1, Hwange 2 Mountain Climbers 1, Zim Saints 1 Ratanang 1, Makhandeni Pirates 1 Casmyn 0, ZPC Hwange 6 Bosso 90 0, Talen Vision 1 Mainline 1, Arenel 4 CIWU 0

Source - B-Metro
