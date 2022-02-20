Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man tied, dragged from back of car

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
IN a horrible act of cruelty, a Bulawayo man is lucky to be alive after a man who accused him of cloning his debit card and stealing his money hired two bouncers who allegedly used a rope and tied him to the back of his car before dragging him mercilessly for some distance.

The disturbing incident happened on Friday last week and the victim Joel Mudyanevana (30) from Nkulumane suburb sustained "potentially life-threatening injuries" from the gruesome act.

His body was bruised, and his skin peeled off as it scraped against the tarred road.  

A friend who asked not to be identified for security reasons said Mudyanevana could barely move a week after the cruel act.

He labelled the act as "horrific, disturbing and unacceptable".

The attackers (names supplied) have not yet been arrested and they reportedly went into hiding soon after the horrendous incident.

"On the day in question and at around 7pm, they called him to their car which was parked outside a bar situated at corner George Silundika and 11th Avenue where he was drinking beer.

"Without suspecting anything he quickly jumped into the car and while inside that is when the guy who had hired bouncers started accusing him of being the one who cloned his card and stole his money amounting to $27 000.

"He suspected him of being the one because he used to give him his card to look for US dollars from his friends. Joel refuted the allegations and that didn't go down well with the guy who quickly drove to the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

When they had just passed Amakhosi Service Station the guy ordered the two bouncers to tie both his hands with a rope to the back of his car and dragged him along the road," the friend said.

He said Mudyanevana who was not able to keep up with the speed of the vehicle, fell to the ground and was dragged leaving a trail of blood on the road.

"When the car picked up speed, Joel (Mudyanevana) struggled to keep up and he fell before being dragged along the road.

They dragged him for about 50 metres and fortunately the rope was cut off and Joel exploited the opportunity when he staggered and hid in a nearby bush.

They tried to go after him but they failed to locate him.

"Seeing that his attackers had gone that is when he came to the main road where he was later assisted by a Good Samaritan who took him to the police where an ambulance was later called and ferried him to hospital," said the friend.

 "No human being should be treated in that manner.

Police should investigate the matter and arrest the attackers."

Mudyanevana reportedly lost his identification particulars and wallet containing US$40.

The matter was reported at Bulawayo Central Police Station under case Number IR 1115 /22 and investigations are reportedly under way.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Car, #Drag, #Brutal

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

57 mins ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

1 hr ago | 605 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 194 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 303 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

1 hr ago | 609 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 126 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 256 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 104 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 15 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 111 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days