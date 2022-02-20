Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A man from Beitbridge who came home unexpectedly got the shock of his life after he caught his wife dishing out sex to another man in their matrimonial bedroom.

Edmore Mapfumo from Bhalanganani village, Tsetana area under Chief Matibe in Beitbridge East couldn't believe his eyes when he busted his wife Linda Mbedzi between the sheets with her alleged lover, Maludzo Sibanda.

The incident happened a fortnight ago.

Before Mapfumo threw a flurry of punches at him, Sibanda, who is a farmer, reportedly bolted out of the house stark naked, leaving behind his clothes and motorcycle.

According to a source from the area who spoke to B-Metro, Mapfumo later took Sibanda's clothes and motorcycle and surrendered them at Chasvingo Police Station.

The source said the illicit affair had been going on for some time and on the day Mapfumo busted them he worked on a tip-off.

"On the day Mapfumo caught his wife indulging in sex with Maludzo Sibanda he came home unannounced.

This was after he had been tipped by some villagers that during his absence Sibanda was always visiting his homestead at odd hours.

After he caught them, Sibanda bolted out of the house stark naked leaving behind his clothes and motorcycle.

"Mapfumo later took the property to Chasvingo Police Station where he used it as an exhibit that he had caught Sibanda in the act with his wife in his matrimonial bedroom," said the source who asked not to be named.

A heartbroken Mapfumo who was apparently not ready to walk away from his cheating wife, approached Headman Tsetana where he hoped his adversary would face justice for disrespecting him.

Appearing before Headman Tsetana's traditional court, Sibanda didn't dispute the allegations that he was having an affair with Mapfumo's wife.

Headman Tsetana subsequently fined Sibanda two beasts and he also ordered him to pay R4 100 being expenses incurred by Mapfumo while suing him.

Although all the parties involved in the love triangle were unavailable at the time of writing the story, Headman Tsetana confirmed the incident saying Sibanda is yet to pay the fine.

"It's true and when the parties came before my traditional court Sibanda didn't dispute the accusations that he was caught bedding Mapfumo's wife.

Following his admission, I ordered him to pay two beasts and R4 100 being the money Mapfumo claimed he incurred while suing Sibanda," said Headman Tsetana.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Cheating, #Wife, #Bedroom

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabweans now big players in UK fraud scams

60 mins ago | 252 Views

Chamisa's CCC cracks

1 hr ago | 631 Views

Mugabe's education revolution collapses

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Gushungo properties up for grabs

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Full Zimdollar return by 2027

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Drama as funeral is temporarily stopped

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Man tied, dragged from back of car

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Hwange to feast on Quality Foods?

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa celebrates birthday in style with healing service

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Prison officers in dock over convict escape

1 hr ago | 130 Views

'It's settled, Chamisa, not Mwonzora, is nation's hope' - just another Mnangagwa vs Mugabe false choice

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Marked rise in diaspora remittances into Zimbabwe doesn't signal economic growth but increased poverty

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Beyond raw produce: without its food producers, Zimbabwe would face a major health crisis

1 hr ago | 21 Views

The Invasion of Ukraine was Inevitable: Understanding Russian Concerns and the Folly of Western Diplomacy

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Government cancels Zanu-PF MP Wadyajena's road construction tender

1 hr ago | 268 Views

ZEC brews shocker as eleven 120-year-old people appear on voters' roll

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Kwekwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

'Man kills wife over sex'

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Ncube rules out dollarisation

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Pressure group holds Gukurahundi memorial, frowns at Mugabe Day

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Ex-American soldier fined US$400

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa's 4 aides perish in car crash

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe records decline in new HIV infections

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Biti loses application to restart trial

1 hr ago | 17 Views

'Zimbabwe doing its best to evacuate nationals in Ukraine'

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Nyerere School marks completion of Africa's decolonisation agenda, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Govt urged to take Zisco revival seriously

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Low uptake for BCC nursing posts

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Councils by-passing MPs on devolution funds'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's health workers down tools

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Blanket inks fresh deal

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mapeza wants more firepower

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dembare bank on imports

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Injury worries for Highlanders

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Fifa bans Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Econet scales up dominance with 5G

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kuvimba musn't disappoint on ZiscoSteel

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Worrying developments in COVID-19 containment in schools

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zec must notify stakeholders on time

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Black Americans and black Africans relations

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Which African countries stand to benefit from AU-EU Summit?

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo residents reject stupid parking fees

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Govt raids unregistered schools

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo records three murders in one day

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Dry spell to continue in southern region

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Bosso take aim at Bulawayo City

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Extra lessons, incentives remain illegal

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa takes urban renewal gospel to Kwekwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe opposition urges EU to remove all sanctions

2 hrs ago | 116 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days