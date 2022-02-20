Man walks in on cheating wife in bedroom

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A man from Beitbridge who came home unexpectedly got the shock of his life after he caught his wife dishing out sex to another man in their matrimonial bedroom.Edmore Mapfumo from Bhalanganani village, Tsetana area under Chief Matibe in Beitbridge East couldn't believe his eyes when he busted his wife Linda Mbedzi between the sheets with her alleged lover, Maludzo Sibanda.The incident happened a fortnight ago.Before Mapfumo threw a flurry of punches at him, Sibanda, who is a farmer, reportedly bolted out of the house stark naked, leaving behind his clothes and motorcycle.According to a source from the area who spoke to B-Metro, Mapfumo later took Sibanda's clothes and motorcycle and surrendered them at Chasvingo Police Station.The source said the illicit affair had been going on for some time and on the day Mapfumo busted them he worked on a tip-off."On the day Mapfumo caught his wife indulging in sex with Maludzo Sibanda he came home unannounced.This was after he had been tipped by some villagers that during his absence Sibanda was always visiting his homestead at odd hours.After he caught them, Sibanda bolted out of the house stark naked leaving behind his clothes and motorcycle."Mapfumo later took the property to Chasvingo Police Station where he used it as an exhibit that he had caught Sibanda in the act with his wife in his matrimonial bedroom," said the source who asked not to be named.A heartbroken Mapfumo who was apparently not ready to walk away from his cheating wife, approached Headman Tsetana where he hoped his adversary would face justice for disrespecting him.Appearing before Headman Tsetana's traditional court, Sibanda didn't dispute the allegations that he was having an affair with Mapfumo's wife.Headman Tsetana subsequently fined Sibanda two beasts and he also ordered him to pay R4 100 being expenses incurred by Mapfumo while suing him.Although all the parties involved in the love triangle were unavailable at the time of writing the story, Headman Tsetana confirmed the incident saying Sibanda is yet to pay the fine."It's true and when the parties came before my traditional court Sibanda didn't dispute the accusations that he was caught bedding Mapfumo's wife.Following his admission, I ordered him to pay two beasts and R4 100 being the money Mapfumo claimed he incurred while suing Sibanda," said Headman Tsetana.