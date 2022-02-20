Latest News Editor's Choice


Gudyanga jailed

Former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines Francis Gudyanga has been sentenced to two and half years in jail for corruptly claiming sitting allowances from a dissolved Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe board in 2013.

Harare magistrate Mrs Barbra Chimboza had initially jailed Gudyanga to four years in jail before setting aside 18 months on condition that he pays back the money before April 30 this year.


Source - The Herald
