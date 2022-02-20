Mudzuri launches by-election campaign in Masvingo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-Alliance) vice president Elias Mudzuri last week launched the party's by-election campaign in Masvingo province for candidates taking part in the March 26 by-elections.Mudzuri was in the province to meet party structures and also held a strategic meeting with the national assembly and local government candidates from the region in preparation for the by-elections.MDC-T Secretary for Information and Publicity Witness Dube confirmed said Mudzuri's visit."Basically, the vice president came to launch the campaign for the upcoming by-elections and also to meet the party structures in the province."The launch was to help us create awareness of our party and if you officially launch the campaign, it will make the community aware of our party and make those interested in our party to vote for us," said Dube.MDC-T Ward 3 candidate Tarusenga Vhembo could not comment as he directed all questions to the party spokesperson.Recently, MDC-T fielded double candidates, Getrude Tshuma and Charles Chipetu in Masvingo urban ward 7 during the nomination court on January 26 at Masvingo Civic Centre in preparation for the March 26 by-elections.Later Chipetu withdrew his papers leavening the ward with five contestants who will battle it out with four other from different parties for the local authority seat.