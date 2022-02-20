Zivhu's rebound: is Chiwenga gaining more ground?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

NGUNDU-Controversial businessperson and former Chivi South Zanu-PF legislator, Killer Zivhu who was shown an exit door by the party's highest disciplinary body, the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) in 2020 for allegedly pushing for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa recently made his first public Zanu-PF address at Ngundu, Chivi South, during the launch of by-elections campaign by Zanu-PF National chairperson as well as Minister of Defence, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.This has been described by some as a likely indicator that the alleged faction led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is gaining more ground in Masvingo province.During the recent launch of by-elections in Chivi South, Zivhu, was given the chance to address party supporters in the constituency where he threw riddles that he has returned to Zanu-PF for the people of Chivi, though he knew many were not happy with that decision."Do we have women here? In your homes, I know there is a certain point when you were once sent packing by your husbands, or at some point you left by yourself but later came back, citing that you were coming back for your children. This also applies to me. I was once sent packing but note that I have returned back for my people of Chivi South."I have returned to protect the seat from going to the opposition. I have come back, whether they like it or not, but I have returned even if I am not allowed to attend funerals I do not care. I was born and bred in Zanu-PF which I served for more than 20 years. No one owns Zanu-PF, lets vote for Zizhou and I am going to help him with whatever support he needs," he said.Zivhu, through his Twitter handle, Zivhu once mocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for promising title deeds to Epworth residents saying the houses are not worth to have title deeds."Zvimwe taurai muchiti tinotamba varume. Mwari vanonzwa, Epworth majacha muya munhu onzi une title deeds, musatamba nepfungwa dzavanhu, (Sometimes you must say we are joking guys. How can such sub-standard houses be given title deeds). Politicians in Zimbabwe hell is your final destiny," wrote Zivhu.He once urged people to vote for their future in 2023, subtly suggesting that the current administration had failed to provide the future of Zimbabweans."2023 just ignore any useless promises. Get ready to vote for your money, job, future, house, family, car and etc. Your children will inherit your wealth not your loyalty, position, education etc," tweeted Zivhu.Zivhu is yet to be readmitted into the party by the Politburo which once sacked him after the recommendations by the National Disciplinary Committee.