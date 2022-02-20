Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

ZIFA president judgment deferred

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE regional magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande will next month decide on whether suspended Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Felton Kamambo has a case to answer or not in a case he is accused of bribing councillors to vote him into office during the December 2018 elections.

Mrs Makwande was supposed to make the decision yesterday, but the State had not responded to Kamambo's application for discharge at the close of the State case.

The matter was then deferred to March 8 for judgment after the State files its response on Monday.

Kamambo, in his application for discharge, said the State failed to prove essential elements of the crime that warrants him to be put to defence.

"The charge is clear that the allegation is that the Zimbabwe Football Association Electoral Committee is the principal and the voters are the agents.

"The investigating officer who testified as the last State witness was clear that the principal was the Zimbabwe Football Association members or affiliates and the agents were the representatives of these members.

"As such, the State failed to prove its own charge. The State witnesses contradict the charge sheet," he said.

Kamambo said there was no evidence to prove that the participants in the 2018 elections received bribes as alleged by the State.

He said that all the witnesses denied ever receiving the bribe from him.

"The State called 12 voters who participated in 2018 election. At the close of the State case the State indicated that it was abandoning all its other counts and was left with only 12 counts as against the accused.

"It is submitted that all the 12 State witnesses denied ever receiving a bribe from the accused.

"All the State witnesses denied ever being induced in any way by the accused. All the State witnesses denied ever receiving a consideration from the accused for them to vote in a particular way in the election.

"All the State witnesses denied ever receiving a gift from the accused.

"As such, there is no evidence to prove the essential element of inducement with consideration of cash from the accused. The accused did not deny paying cash to the State witnesses, and the later did not deny receiving same.

"The issue is what was the payment for," he said.

Kamambo said he had no way of knowing how the people had voted since it was a secret vote.

"The people who received the money were only representatives of their constituencies.

"The decision on who to vote for was that of the members.

"The State failed to prove that any of the members or the principals made a report complaining that their agent did not honour the instructions that they had given him.

"The complainant in the matter is not any of the principals. Complainant is a losing candidate," he said.

He also said that the State did not lead any evidence where the conduct of giving money as reimbursement of expenses incurred during campaign period is regarded as a criminal act.

"The ZIFA statutes do not outlaw such payments. The FIFA statutes referred to by the State do not criminalise such conduct.

"As such there is no known statutes that regulate the conduct of candidates during the campaign period," he said.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zifa, #Kamambo, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

18 mins ago | 143 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

18 mins ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

19 mins ago | 61 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

19 mins ago | 57 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

20 mins ago | 55 Views

Govt threatens to halt Wadyajena's road project

20 mins ago | 29 Views

Malunga's lawyers intensify court attle over seized Esidakeni farm

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Water shortages loom in Bulawayo

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Police in running battles with defiant Chamisa supporters

1 hr ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe-born student postpones wedding to flee Ukraine

1 hr ago | 207 Views

PICTURES: Mnangagwa addresses Kwekwe rally

1 hr ago | 213 Views

13 CCC activists further remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF activists deface CCC candidate posters

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Tsenengamu will never rejoin Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Govt backtracks on title deeds

1 hr ago | 133 Views

BCC climbs down on parking deal

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Khupe goes to court over MDC-T funds

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Kamambo interrogates Afcon funding

1 hr ago | 55 Views

SRC not budging

1 hr ago | 23 Views

4 Zimbabwe robbers nabbed following shoot out in SA

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe to evacuate 256 citizens from Ukraine

1 hr ago | 62 Views

High Court throws out Ginimbi will

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Another TV station opened

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Masisi stands tall in fight to remove illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Diaspora a death trap for cheating partners

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kirsty Coventry speaks out on FIFA suspension

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zinara pair in $6,8m fraud storm

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe vaccinates 40 percent of population

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mangwana orders village heads to pledge votes to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zivhu's rebound: is Chiwenga gaining more ground?

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mudzuri launches by-election campaign in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Top South African sangoma to consult live on Skyz Metro FM

23 hrs ago | 1274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days