Zimbabwe to evacuate 256 citizens from Ukraine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Government has started the process of evacuating 256 registered Zimbabweans in Ukraine following a military operation initiated by Russia on Thursday.

The military operation, which has led to a halt of  flights in and out of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, was conducted by Russia to safeguard its borders.

Claims are also that Ukrainian and neo-Nazi forces backed by the West bombed citizens with Russian heritage in sovereign republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. Zimbabwe has already made representations to different countries neighbouring Ukraine to allow safe passage for its citizens.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, through his Twitter handle, said once citizens arrive in any third country, the Government will pay for their hotel stay and buy their flight tickets from Berlin back home.

"The Zimbabwe Embassy in Berlin has registered 256 citizens in Ukraine. It has advised nationals to leave Ukraine if it is safe to do so and travel to any third country.

"Currently, there are no flights out of Ukraine (and leaving) has to be by other means. Help will be given when nationals have accessed any of the following third countries, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Russia," he said.

The USA and Western Europe through the NATO alliance have since 2014 threatened the security and stability of the Federation of Russia by violating post-Cold war agreements that Ukraine should not join NATO.

After the Cold War, NATO alliance agreed that Ukraine would not join organisation, a position they wanted to change before Russia conducted the operation.

Source - The Herald

