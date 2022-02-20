Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

4 Zimbabwe robbers nabbed following shoot out in SA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
South African police in Musina shot dead a Zimbabwean and arrested four more suspected to be part of a gang that was terrorising people around that town and along the border.

The four men were arrested following a shoot-out that claimed the life of one of the leaders, Prince Dube, on Tuesday afternoon.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the five had been on the police wanted list in connection with a spate of armed robberies committed in the Musina policing precinct.

He said the four appeared in Musina magistrate court on Thursday and were remanded in custody to March 3 pending further investigations.

They are Allan Mujokoro (29) and Tinashe Mugwagwa from Harare, Archibald Dzirovi (28) from Chiredzi, and Talent Chada (25) from Masvingo.

"The four alleged armed robbers were arrested following a shoot out with Police in Musina on Tuesday afternoon, 22 February 2022 in which one of them, Prince Dube (28) from Bulawayo was fatally shot," said Brig Mojapelo.

Three of the accused persons were arrested on Wednesday and the fourth one was picked up on Tuesday prior to the shoot out that broke out at Mmatswale township in Musina when one of them allegedly shot at the police conducting a further probe on the spate of robberies in the area.

They have been linked to house robberies committed in April, July, and September last year as well as armed robberies committed in July, November, and December last year.

He said police recovered four illegal firearms and one pellet gun during the operation.

The gang had also been charged for murder and attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and further investigations were underway. The incident comes a few months after chaos broke out at the Beitbridge Border Post where a mob of cross-border drivers wanted to burn a Toyota quantum carrying the body of a man accused of unleashing a reign of terror on them in Musina.

Border authorities had to call anti-riot police to quell the potentially volatile situation.

The body of Knowledge Mukachana (32) was being transported to the Chief Chimombe area, in Gutu for burial.

The man was notorious for maiming his fellow countrymen between the border and Musina town and in most cases would travel in a Toyota Wish. Mukachana was stoned to death by a mob in Musina after he attempted to rob motorists heading to Zimbabwe.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Robbers, #Arrested

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

20 mins ago | 172 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

21 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

22 mins ago | 71 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

22 mins ago | 77 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

23 mins ago | 63 Views

Govt threatens to halt Wadyajena's road project

23 mins ago | 34 Views

Malunga's lawyers intensify court attle over seized Esidakeni farm

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Water shortages loom in Bulawayo

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Police in running battles with defiant Chamisa supporters

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe-born student postpones wedding to flee Ukraine

1 hr ago | 215 Views

PICTURES: Mnangagwa addresses Kwekwe rally

1 hr ago | 223 Views

13 CCC activists further remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF activists deface CCC candidate posters

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Tsenengamu will never rejoin Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Govt backtracks on title deeds

1 hr ago | 135 Views

BCC climbs down on parking deal

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Khupe goes to court over MDC-T funds

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Kamambo interrogates Afcon funding

1 hr ago | 56 Views

SRC not budging

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe to evacuate 256 citizens from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

High Court throws out Ginimbi will

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIFA president judgment deferred

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Another TV station opened

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Masisi stands tall in fight to remove illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Diaspora a death trap for cheating partners

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kirsty Coventry speaks out on FIFA suspension

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zinara pair in $6,8m fraud storm

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe vaccinates 40 percent of population

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mangwana orders village heads to pledge votes to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zivhu's rebound: is Chiwenga gaining more ground?

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mudzuri launches by-election campaign in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Top South African sangoma to consult live on Skyz Metro FM

24 hrs ago | 1276 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days