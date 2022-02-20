4 Zimbabwe robbers nabbed following shoot out in SA

News / Local

South African police in Musina shot dead a Zimbabwean and arrested four more suspected to be part of a gang that was terrorising people around that town and along the border.The four men were arrested following a shoot-out that claimed the life of one of the leaders, Prince Dube, on Tuesday afternoon.Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the five had been on the police wanted list in connection with a spate of armed robberies committed in the Musina policing precinct.He said the four appeared in Musina magistrate court on Thursday and were remanded in custody to March 3 pending further investigations.They are Allan Mujokoro (29) and Tinashe Mugwagwa from Harare, Archibald Dzirovi (28) from Chiredzi, and Talent Chada (25) from Masvingo."The four alleged armed robbers were arrested following a shoot out with Police in Musina on Tuesday afternoon, 22 February 2022 in which one of them, Prince Dube (28) from Bulawayo was fatally shot," said Brig Mojapelo.Three of the accused persons were arrested on Wednesday and the fourth one was picked up on Tuesday prior to the shoot out that broke out at Mmatswale township in Musina when one of them allegedly shot at the police conducting a further probe on the spate of robberies in the area.They have been linked to house robberies committed in April, July, and September last year as well as armed robberies committed in July, November, and December last year.He said police recovered four illegal firearms and one pellet gun during the operation.The gang had also been charged for murder and attempted murder and possession of illegal firearms and further investigations were underway. The incident comes a few months after chaos broke out at the Beitbridge Border Post where a mob of cross-border drivers wanted to burn a Toyota quantum carrying the body of a man accused of unleashing a reign of terror on them in Musina.Border authorities had to call anti-riot police to quell the potentially volatile situation.The body of Knowledge Mukachana (32) was being transported to the Chief Chimombe area, in Gutu for burial.The man was notorious for maiming his fellow countrymen between the border and Musina town and in most cases would travel in a Toyota Wish. Mukachana was stoned to death by a mob in Musina after he attempted to rob motorists heading to Zimbabwe.