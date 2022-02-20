Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt backtracks on title deeds

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has made a U-turn on its earlier plans to dish out title deeds to thousands of informal settlers in and around Harare, saying the land ownership documents would only be given to Glen View residents who were allocated residential stands by the Abel Muzorewa regime in 1979.

Three weeks ago, Mnangagwa told a Zanu-PF campaign rally in Epworth that his government would formalise all informal settlers and give them title deeds, but critics dismissed the decision as a vote-buying gimmick.

Before the rally, Zanu-PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa had announced that 80 000 title deeds would be given out at the event.

Thousands of residents attended the rally, but came back empty-handed amid claims that there were administrative glitches to be attended to.

In his address, Mnangagwa said: "After having seen the situation in Epworth and Harare South, we sat down and decided those who are living in informal settlements should get title deeds. We have finished the mapping process of Harare South and Epworth. Unfortunately, we cannot give anyone title deeds at this rally as it needs planning."

But leader of government business in Parliament Ziyambi Ziyambi and Energy and Power Development minister Soda Zhemu on Thursday put paid to hopes of regularisation of illegal settlements, saying this was to discourage mushrooming of illegal settlements.

Ziyambi, who is also the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister, said people likely to get the title deeds were those who have been residing in Glen View since 1979.

"It is not a call for people to go and invade open spaces, but to say that those that have been in certain areas, for instance Glen View. Some of them were settled there in 1979 during the (Abel) Muzorewa era and they do not have title deeds up to now," he said.

"This is an exercise to ensure that we regularise and ensure that all those people who occupy houses have title to the piece of land that belongs to them."

Ziyambi added: "Government, through the ministries of Local Government and that of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Innovation undertook an exercise to ensure that they re-plan and regularise certain settlements.

"The government is undertaking this project fully aware of what is required of it and the number of households that we need to issue with title deeds. So yes, indeed we are up to it and we believe that is the only route that is just and equitable."

"Government is looking at case by case and merits, so I would not want to encourage people to go and build where they have not been allocated, but the government is going to look at each individual case according to its merit and do the planning accordingly."

Zhemu told legislators that: "We are not mandated to electrify informal settlements. We do not want to waste public resources to electrify settlements that are not regularised."

Critics and council officials have in the past accused Zanu-PF-affiliated land barons of illegally selling housing stands to homeseekers.

Political analyst Effie Ncube said the government somersault on the title deeds was expected.

"The promises were false and a cynical way of hoodwinking people to support Zanu-PF," he said.

"It was all about elections and nothing more. But also, it is not surprising that the country has collapsed to an extent of failing to print out title deeds. There is no country any more. All that remains is a shell."

During the 2018 elections campaign, Zanu-PF pledged to build 2 000 schools by 2023, rehabilitate and establish at least one vocational training centre per administrative district, establish at least one new hospital per administrative district by 2023 and deliver at least 1,5 million affordable housing among others.

Most of the promises are yet to be fulfilled.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

23 mins ago | 194 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

24 mins ago | 77 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

25 mins ago | 89 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

25 mins ago | 65 Views

Govt threatens to halt Wadyajena's road project

26 mins ago | 46 Views

Malunga's lawyers intensify court attle over seized Esidakeni farm

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Water shortages loom in Bulawayo

26 mins ago | 21 Views

Police in running battles with defiant Chamisa supporters

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe-born student postpones wedding to flee Ukraine

1 hr ago | 222 Views

PICTURES: Mnangagwa addresses Kwekwe rally

1 hr ago | 228 Views

13 CCC activists further remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF activists deface CCC candidate posters

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Tsenengamu will never rejoin Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 144 Views

BCC climbs down on parking deal

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Khupe goes to court over MDC-T funds

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Kamambo interrogates Afcon funding

1 hr ago | 59 Views

SRC not budging

1 hr ago | 24 Views

4 Zimbabwe robbers nabbed following shoot out in SA

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe to evacuate 256 citizens from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

High Court throws out Ginimbi will

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIFA president judgment deferred

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Another TV station opened

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Masisi stands tall in fight to remove illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Diaspora a death trap for cheating partners

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kirsty Coventry speaks out on FIFA suspension

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zinara pair in $6,8m fraud storm

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe vaccinates 40 percent of population

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mangwana orders village heads to pledge votes to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zivhu's rebound: is Chiwenga gaining more ground?

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mudzuri launches by-election campaign in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Top South African sangoma to consult live on Skyz Metro FM

24 hrs ago | 1278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days