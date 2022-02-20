Tsenengamu will never rejoin Zanu-PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zanu-PF national youth league political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has claimed that he has turned down numerous invites to rejoin the ruling party .The firebrand politician told NewsDay Weekender that he would never rejoin Zanu-PF."I have no intentions to rejoin Zanu-PF and that is why I went ahead with others to form a new party, the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe," Tsenengamu said."I have lost count of the invitations that came for me to rejoin Zanu-PF, but I have repeatedly told them that I was not going to because I now know that the problem is not just with the individual at the helm, but the whole party system."Zanu-PF national youth league boss Tendai Chirau yesterday described Tsenengamu as "a nonentity"."He is sounding emotional. There are high-profile Zanu-PF officials who left the party and their absence was not felt. Zanu-PF is a big party and it accommodates everyone. If he wants to come back to the party, he knows all the procedures to be followed," Chirau said.Tsenengamu fell out of favour with Zanu-PF bigwigs after accusing them of corruption.On Sunday, he attended a Citizens Coalition for Change rally at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare, where he pledged allegiance to the opposition party.The move triggered a barrage of attacks from Zanu-PF officials who described him as "power hungry".