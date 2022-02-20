Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Tsenengamu will never rejoin Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF national youth league political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu has claimed that he has turned down numerous invites to rejoin the ruling party .

The firebrand politician told NewsDay Weekender that he would never rejoin Zanu-PF.

"I have no intentions to rejoin Zanu-PF and that is why I went ahead with others to form a new party, the Front for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe," Tsenengamu said.

"I have lost count of the invitations that came for me to rejoin Zanu-PF, but I have repeatedly told them that I was not going to because I now know that the problem is not just with the individual at the helm, but the whole party system."

Zanu-PF national youth league boss Tendai Chirau yesterday described Tsenengamu as "a nonentity".

"He is sounding emotional. There are high-profile Zanu-PF officials who left the party and their absence was not felt. Zanu-PF is a big party and it accommodates everyone. If he wants to come back to the party, he knows all the procedures to be followed," Chirau said.

Tsenengamu fell out of favour with Zanu-PF bigwigs after accusing them of corruption.

On Sunday, he attended a Citizens Coalition for Change rally at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare, where he pledged allegiance to the opposition party.

The move triggered a barrage of attacks from Zanu-PF officials who described him as "power hungry".

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

23 mins ago | 198 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

25 mins ago | 77 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

25 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

25 mins ago | 65 Views

Govt threatens to halt Wadyajena's road project

26 mins ago | 46 Views

Malunga's lawyers intensify court attle over seized Esidakeni farm

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Water shortages loom in Bulawayo

26 mins ago | 21 Views

Police in running battles with defiant Chamisa supporters

1 hr ago | 392 Views

Zimbabwe-born student postpones wedding to flee Ukraine

1 hr ago | 222 Views

PICTURES: Mnangagwa addresses Kwekwe rally

1 hr ago | 228 Views

13 CCC activists further remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF activists deface CCC candidate posters

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Govt backtracks on title deeds

1 hr ago | 136 Views

BCC climbs down on parking deal

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Khupe goes to court over MDC-T funds

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Kamambo interrogates Afcon funding

1 hr ago | 59 Views

SRC not budging

1 hr ago | 24 Views

4 Zimbabwe robbers nabbed following shoot out in SA

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe to evacuate 256 citizens from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

High Court throws out Ginimbi will

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

ZIFA president judgment deferred

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Another TV station opened

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Masisi stands tall in fight to remove illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Diaspora a death trap for cheating partners

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kirsty Coventry speaks out on FIFA suspension

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zinara pair in $6,8m fraud storm

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe vaccinates 40 percent of population

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mangwana orders village heads to pledge votes to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zivhu's rebound: is Chiwenga gaining more ground?

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mudzuri launches by-election campaign in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Top South African sangoma to consult live on Skyz Metro FM

24 hrs ago | 1278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days