Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF activists deface CCC candidate posters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has accused Zanu-PF activists of defacing its campaign posters ahead of the two parties' star rallies in Kwekwe this weekend.

But Zanu-PF youths have also allegedly set up terror bases in the Midlands city from where they destroy opposition campaign material and intimidate the electorate.

But, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday challenged CCC members to report the matter to police.

"Tell them to report to the police. Those matters should be reported to the police," he said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to addressed a Zanu-PF campaign rally in Kwekwe today, while Chamisa will be in Gokwe.

The opposition leader will then descend on Kwekwe on Sunday to drum up support for his party candidates ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

On Thursday, CCC Kwekwe Central parliamentary candidate Settlement Chikwinya claimed that his posters were pulled down by Zanu-PF vigilantes, known by the monicker Al-Shabaab.

"We are well informed that Zanu-PF has begun reactivating its Al-Shabaab group such that on the night of February 23, they destroyed CCC campaign posters. They have established bases at Black Wadada, Rusununguko Creche, Tafara Creche and Amaveni Hall. They have re-established bases where youth are operating from to go and destroy our campaign material. This is barbaric, this is not the new way of campaigning," Chikwinya said.

He added: "The Kwekwe rally is going to be preceded by a Zanu-PF rally, which has been hastily arranged as a counter to the CCC rally, so the Zanu-PF rally is going to be held on Saturday (today) as a counter to Chamisa's rally to be held on Sunday."\



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

23 mins ago | 200 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

24 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

25 mins ago | 77 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

25 mins ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

25 mins ago | 66 Views

Govt threatens to halt Wadyajena's road project

26 mins ago | 46 Views

Malunga's lawyers intensify court attle over seized Esidakeni farm

26 mins ago | 23 Views

Water shortages loom in Bulawayo

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Police in running battles with defiant Chamisa supporters

1 hr ago | 394 Views

Zimbabwe-born student postpones wedding to flee Ukraine

1 hr ago | 222 Views

PICTURES: Mnangagwa addresses Kwekwe rally

1 hr ago | 228 Views

13 CCC activists further remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Tsenengamu will never rejoin Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 144 Views

Govt backtracks on title deeds

1 hr ago | 136 Views

BCC climbs down on parking deal

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Khupe goes to court over MDC-T funds

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Kamambo interrogates Afcon funding

1 hr ago | 59 Views

SRC not budging

1 hr ago | 24 Views

4 Zimbabwe robbers nabbed following shoot out in SA

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe to evacuate 256 citizens from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

High Court throws out Ginimbi will

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZIFA president judgment deferred

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Another TV station opened

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Masisi stands tall in fight to remove illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Diaspora a death trap for cheating partners

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Kirsty Coventry speaks out on FIFA suspension

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zinara pair in $6,8m fraud storm

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe vaccinates 40 percent of population

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mangwana orders village heads to pledge votes to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zivhu's rebound: is Chiwenga gaining more ground?

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mudzuri launches by-election campaign in Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Top South African sangoma to consult live on Skyz Metro FM

24 hrs ago | 1278 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days