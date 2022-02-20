Zanu-PF activists deface CCC candidate posters

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Nelson Chamisa-led opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has accused Zanu-PF activists of defacing its campaign posters ahead of the two parties' star rallies in Kwekwe this weekend.But Zanu-PF youths have also allegedly set up terror bases in the Midlands city from where they destroy opposition campaign material and intimidate the electorate.But, Zanu-PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa yesterday challenged CCC members to report the matter to police."Tell them to report to the police. Those matters should be reported to the police," he said.President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to addressed a Zanu-PF campaign rally in Kwekwe today, while Chamisa will be in Gokwe.The opposition leader will then descend on Kwekwe on Sunday to drum up support for his party candidates ahead of the March 26 by-elections.On Thursday, CCC Kwekwe Central parliamentary candidate Settlement Chikwinya claimed that his posters were pulled down by Zanu-PF vigilantes, known by the monicker Al-Shabaab."We are well informed that Zanu-PF has begun reactivating its Al-Shabaab group such that on the night of February 23, they destroyed CCC campaign posters. They have established bases at Black Wadada, Rusununguko Creche, Tafara Creche and Amaveni Hall. They have re-established bases where youth are operating from to go and destroy our campaign material. This is barbaric, this is not the new way of campaigning," Chikwinya said.He added: "The Kwekwe rally is going to be preceded by a Zanu-PF rally, which has been hastily arranged as a counter to the CCC rally, so the Zanu-PF rally is going to be held on Saturday (today) as a counter to Chamisa's rally to be held on Sunday."\