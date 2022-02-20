2 ex-convicts in court for robbery

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO ex-convicts appeared in court on Friday, facing charges of robbery.Three more accomplices are still at large.Joseph Phiri (44) and Michael Mandoro (46) of Unit H, Seke, Chitungwiza were denied bail by magistrate, Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.The two have been remanded in custody to March 15, 2022.Prosecutor, Ms Lynntte Gwarisa, said the accused persons, acting in common purpose in the company of the three accomplices who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob the complainant.They armed themselves with an unidentified pistol and proceeded to 13 Broughton Drive in Sunridge, where they confronted the complainant and force marched him into his bedroom, tied his hands from behind using shoelaces and ordered him to lie on the floor. The accused demanded cash, and the complainant surrendered cash amounting to US$3 050, guns (22 Bruno rifle serial number 44642, 22H1 Bruno rifle serial number 03123, and 357 Ubreti-Gadrone serial number 265121) and a smart watch, and proceeded to the complainant's white Nissan Hardbody vehicle.According to the prosecutor, they failed to start the vehicle and proceeded to open the bonnet and stole a Ducellier car battery, before leaving the scene.The accused were arrested on February 23, while trying to sell the stolen Ducellier car battery in Unit E, Seke, Chitungwiza.They were captured on closed circuit television cameras during the commission of the offense.Witnesses are expected to testify against the accused persons.The total value of the stolen goods is US$4 130, while US$150 has been recovered to date.