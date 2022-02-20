Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Parirenyatwa Hospital in negligence storm

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE mother of a four-year-old girl who died from severe burns while admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare has alleged that staff at the health institution neglected attending to her child, possibly causing her death a few days later.

Dephine Gwerevende sustained burns to 17 percent of her body on Monday last week after accidentally tipping a pot of boiling water from a stove before slipping and rolling in the water.

The toddler, who was an ECD A pupil at Little Rider preschool in Tynwald suburb, sustained severe burns on her back, arms and right leg.

She was immediately rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital where nursing staff administered intravenous fluids (drip) and admitted her into the resuscitation room.

The mother of the child, Mrs Catherine Charumbira, alleges that thereafter, nursing staff at the hospital completely ignored Dephine who succumbed to her injuries on Friday morning.

Parirenyatwa Hospital, however, disputes the allegations.

In an interview yesterday, Mrs Charumbira said her daughter was only admitted for care and treatment into the paediatric ward following the intervention of a senior Government official.

The distraught mother said she believed her daughter could have survived had she received urgent attention.

"After the incident, I immediately poured cold water on the burns," she said.

"We did not waste time at all. We arrived at Parirenyatwa around 12 noon on Monday and she was put on a drip in the resuscitation room. However, she was not given any pain killers and I watched her writhe in agony.

"Nurses kept telling us they were looking for specialist doctors who deal with burns from the time we arrived."

Mrs Charumbira claimed that, at one point, one of the nurses told her to go to a private hospital.

"She was screaming in pain and it broke my heart to watch her in so much pain and as a mother, I could not do anything.

"Whenever I tried to raise an issue with the nurses, I was brushed aside.

She said nursing staff only started attending to the child after they had made the call to a senior Government official.

"A few minutes after calling him, her wounds were scrubbed and treated.

"She was then given a bed in the paediatric ward."

Dephine's condition, however, continued to deteriorate in the coming days.

On Friday, doctors undertook a procedure to drain bloody phlegm from around her chest area, which indicated that she may have suffered internal bleeding.

She was to pass on the same day around mid-morning.

Dephine will be buried today in Masvingo.

Parirenyatwa Hospital spokesperson Mr Linos Dhire said a post-mortem and further investigations will help determine the cause of death.

"Indeed, the child was presented at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as an emergency with burns on her back and the right leg," he said.

"She was taken straight to the resuscitation room where all critical emergencies are attended to.

"A resuscitation room is an emergency Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is not a waiting room, so she was not neglected.

"That is the room where she received drip (intravenous fluids) and some pain killers.

"A casualty doctor immediately examined the child to determine the extent of the injury and prescribed appropriate medication, which was given.

"The same doctor referred the child to general surgeons for take-over.

"General surgeons attended to the child on the same day and after further examinations referred the child to plastic surgeons."

The plastic surgeon on call, said Mr Dhire, attended to the child on the same day and ordered admission to the ward.

"The child remained under close supervision in the resuscitation room when all the above doctors attended to her until she was taken to ward B8 (Burns Unit) at 12 am.

"So she was moved to the wards after doctors were satisfied that she had stabilised.

"As such, the child was not neglected but the extent and nature of the injuries may have predisposed her to complications.

"We have notes detailing the whole process.

"However, a post mortem will be done to determine the exact cause of death."

The senior Governmentt official said he was aware of the incident, but declined to comment further.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

81% of wars between 1945 and 2001 were launched by the US

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'crush' Chamisa's CCC

4 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Chamisa lashes out at Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 981 Views

Biti's extreme language irks Judge

4 hrs ago | 1099 Views

NSSA faces US$7,4m lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Heads roll at Zinara after tollgates scandal

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mnangagwa's son-in law plunging Zimbabwean football into disarray to settle personal scores

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Liberation war stalwart pens political book

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni predicts overwhelming rigging in the by elections

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chief Nyangazonke reads riot act against corrupt village heads under his jurisdiction

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF is not allowing opposition to campaign in Umguza, claims CCC

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mawere demands judge's recusal

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Pushback over Chinese lithium push from US funded NGOs

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Homesick refugees reconnect with home

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Hyperinflation headache for accountants

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa son-in law's costly blunder

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Stray donkey owners risk US$100 fine

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF birthed a free Zimbabwe, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Our fathers back then: strict disciplinarians, but loving

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tsholotsho man murdered over girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Blood-thirsty robbers rampage in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Jilted man destroys 12 windowpanes

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Moves to relax Bulawayo parking conditions

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Kambarami criticises new parking system

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bosso, Bulawayo City hostilities resume at BF

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Major component installed at CSC Bulawayo plant

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Least numbers register to vote in Mateebeleland

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Cassper Nyovest in town

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Invasion of Ukraine was inevitable

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kirsty Coventry backs Mnangagwa's son-in law

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

2 ex-convicts in court for robbery

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chinese business not deterred by negative media

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Eskom to hit South Africans with an above-inflation tariff hike

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kuvimba to pour US$1,3bn into Zisco revival

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

We're defending ourselves from threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa blames whites for Ziscosteel collapse

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Transport Ministry denies cancelling Wadyajena real

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Foreign currency deposits hit US$1,94 billion

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to crush Chamisa like lice

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mwonzora's Zanu-PF antics started long time ago

15 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Zimbabwe regime an utter disgrace that has brought unpardonable shame upon our nation!

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe can't pride itself on economic growth built on sub-standard products

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

UN Security Council proves greatest threat to world peace and security

16 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

16 hrs ago | 5998 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

16 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

16 hrs ago | 1226 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

16 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days