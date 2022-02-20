Latest News Editor's Choice


Cassper Nyovest in town

by Staff reporter
SOUTH Africa award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest is in town for the Sunday Summer Boy Boys Party at the Khumalo Hockey Stadium this afternoon!

And so are Naak Musiq and Amaroto who are also making the trip up North.

Intriguingly, Naak and Nyovest have been threatening to have at it in the boxing ring: could they have decided to do it on the stage, in Bulawayo?

Time will tell! And their performances in the ring (or is it on stage)!

Nyovest is a top ticket seller and performer whose successes at the gate include selling out tickets for his concert, Fill Up The Dome (2015) which was held at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

The success of the event pursued Nyovest with the affix "Fill Up" to instigate more concerts in different stadiums annually, including Orlando Stadium (2016) and FNB Stadium (2017), also both in Johannesburg, Moses Mabhida Stadium (2018) in Durban, and Royal Bafokeng Stadium (2019) in North West.

Nyovest rose to fame with the release of his debut studio album, Tsholofelo (2014) which produced the hit singles Gusheshe and Doc Shebeleza.

The hot Amapiano musical duo, Amaroto which is the collective name for artistes Reece Madlisa and Zuma will make their debut in Zimbabwe with today's performance.

The duo will have amapiano lovers dancing to their hits for most of the second half of 2020.

From Jazzidiscliples (Zlele) to Sithi Sithi, Lengoma, VSOP, uLazi and more, they have undoubtedly solidified their place within the congested amapiano scene.

In an interview from Joburg, one of the show's organisers, Patrice Siyabonga said they were happy with the response so far from local fans who have always had an affinity for Nyovest.

He said preparations for the show had been flawless and looked forward to filling up Hockey Stadium today making Bulawayo bubble in the summer.

"We are happy with the interest from local music fans who have genuine love for Cassper.

Amaroto coming to Zimbabwe for the first time ever and this will be a killer performance for them," Siyabonga told Sunday Life.

King 98 and POY are the local reps and both are accomplished artistes who will get the crowd going.

Source - The Sunday News

