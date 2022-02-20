Major component installed at CSC Bulawayo plant

News / Local

THE installation of one of the major components at the CSC Boustead Beef Zimbabwe Bulawayo plant, the condenser has begun with engineers optimistic that it will be up and running in April.The meat processor which is carrying out final touches at its on-going rehabilitation is set to resume its operations by the second week of April.In an interview, CSC Boustead Beef Zimbabwe engineer, Engineer Munyaradzi Maiswa said they have started working on the installation of the major component."The condenser has arrived and we are in the process of installing it, this will make sure that the ammonium pumping system which is the refrigeration of the plant is up and running. Installing doesn't take much time as long as other contributing factors are in place.This week (last week) we had it go up to where it is supposed to be mounted.Then there are ammonia pipes that we require which are not found locally so we are hoping to get them from South Africa," he said.CSC Boustead Beef Zimbabwe consultant Mr Reginald Shoko said all 40 cold rooms at the plant were driven by the condenser."So, in order to facilitate temperatures that are required by varying compressors, cold rooms and chillers at this plant, the condenser is a critical element.With the arrival of the condenser I think we are still in the right direction in terms of our target of reopening in mid April," said Mr Shoko.He said they were now waiting for pipes that are coming from South Africa, expected in the first week of March and latest by the second week.CSC Bulawayo plant resumption of operations follows a joint venture that the Government entered into with a United Kingdom-based investor, Boustead Beef in 2019.Under the arrangement, Boustead Beef Zimbabwe has taken over the management of CSC operations under a new name, CSC-Boustead Beef Zimbabwe for an initial period of 25 years.