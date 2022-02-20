Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso, Bulawayo City hostilities resume at BF

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
EVEN after just four weeks of play (OK, there was that long Afcon break), today's fixtures in the Castle Premier Soccer League bear a thoroughly intriguing look.

Match day Five in the Premiership concludes with mouth-watering head-to-head clashes as city neighbours Highlanders and Bulawayo City resume hostilities at Barbourfields Stadium.

Then is the Manica Diamonds versus Caps United match-up in Mutare as well as the Dynamos versus Chicken tie in Harare.

The Gem Boys sit first, riding high on nine points out of a possible 12 after falling 2-1 to surprise package Herentals in Harare last weekend, with Chicken Inn, Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum hot on their heels with two points separating them at the apex of the table.

In fact, only three points separate the top nine teams in the league thus far, with Black Rhinos in ninth, only three points behind the leaders.

It is Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals who perhaps provide the biggest surprises of the opening weekends, showing terrific attacking displays to hammer to sit fifth and eight respectively.

Then, with Dynamos struggling to cope with the threat of an engaging Chicken Inn unit and Caps United continuing to struggle on and off the pitch, we may emerge from this round of games in something of a daze, but thoroughly happy in the knowledge that we have yet another season of captivating football on our hands.

Because there is nothing quite like the furious flurry of top Premier League action on a Sunday afternoon.

It doesn't quite matter when or where you are watching, just as it does not matter if you tune into the game with coffee or a beer.

The action is incessant, and persistent.

Here's to another weekend of top-notch stuff.

Bulawayo City versus Highlanders

Heading into last Sunday's home fixture against Whawha at BF, Highlanders technical manager Mandla Mpofu must have been hoping for a good display and perhaps a vital point at home.

Traversing the rocky road of the Premier League becomes an infinitely more precarious endeavour when a top club is struggling for goals at this level, which is exactly where Highlanders find themselves this season.

Against a Whawha side with very little to show in terms of marquee players, Mpofu's club put on an absolute masterclass of an attacking display on the way to a 2-0 victory. But still no goals from the strikers!

A brace from defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, one of the top players on Sunday, paced Bosso who now turn their attention to the weekend's game against local rivals Bulawayo City.

They will be thankful to be playing this game back in the boisterous climes of Barbourfields Stadium, which is sure to be rocking for today's game.

Mpofu has spoken of the importance of keeping the momentum generated last weekend ahead of the tie, and you can expect Philani "Beefy" Ncube, his opposite number, will want to make an impression for the home faithfuls.

Ncube's lads have not won a single match in the four they have played so far this season, although they have been showing the sort of mettle that allowed them to secure promotion from Division One last season.

There is attacking prowess in the ranks, typified by the glitzy Welcome Ndiweni. City's defence is not their strongest area, and Ncube might fancy his side's chances of poaching a goal especially if Wellington Kamudyariwa comes to the party.

Dynamos vs Chicken

Fresh off their terrific 2-1 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend, Chicken Inn travelled to Harare to take on Tonderai Ndiraya's Dynamos, who held defending champions FC Platinum on the road last weekend.

Dynamos struggled for goals against Platinum, but with several new signings to augment their attacking ranks, there is always the potential for an explosion.

Ndiraya will be first to concede that providing his hit man with better service will be a key component in DeMbare's match against the GameCocks, and with the boss hoping to make a good impression on the club's fan base, a positive result against Joey Antipas' side would be a perfect result after a few false starts.

Ndiraya's imprint, so finely embedded within Ngezi, has already been seen at Dynamos, who played some excellent football against FC Platinum on Saturday.

Fans expect more fluid build-up from Chicken Inn, who will be looking to continue their transformation.

A win might not be too tall of an order against what is shaping up to be a very, very good Dynamos side, however.

Antipas' men, perennially competitive despite lacking a big budget, showed a stout defence against Chiefs last weekend, coupled with some terrific attacking play.

Set pieces are always a danger, and Chicken Inn appear to be in terrific form, building upon their prowess from last season.

Today's fixtures

Manica Diamonds vs Caps United (Sakubva); Whawha vs Herentals (Ascot Stadium); Bulawayo City vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium); Dynamos vs Chicken (National Sports Stadium).

Source - The Sunday News
Most Popular In 7 Days