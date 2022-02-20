Latest News Editor's Choice


Jilted man destroys 12 windowpanes

by Staff reporter
A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo has been sentenced to five months in prison, three of which were commuted to an option of a fine of $8 000 for breaking 12 window panes at his former girlfriend's house in Cowdray Park.

Trouble started when the complainant who was named in court broke off their relationship much to the chagrin of Nkululeko Siwela who resides in the same area.

Siwela last week appeared at Western Commonage Magistrate's Court before regional magistrate Mr Shepherd Mjanja and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was convicted of malicious damage to property.

The prosecutor, Ms Melisa Dube told the court that on 5 November last year at around 9pm, Siwela and the woman had a misunderstanding which was a result of the woman's decision to end the relationship.

The woman reportedly told Siwela that she was no longer in love with him and wanted out of the relationship.

Angered by his girlfriend's decision Siwela started throwing unknown objects at the windows breaking 12 windowpanes in the process.

The value of the damaged property was put at $3 402.

Siwela was convicted and sentenced to five months in prison of which he was given the option to pay a fine of $8 000 or serve three months.

In addition, two months of the sentence were wholly suspended on condition that he pays the complainant restitution of $3 402 through the Clerk of Court on or before 4 March 2022 by 4pm.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man from Old Magwegwe in Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing groceries at a shop worth $6 300.

Bekithemba Mkhwananzi last week appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Mr Mjanja facing one count of theft to which he pleaded guilty.

Mkhwananzi was sentenced to 12 months in prison of which three were suspended on condition he does not commit a similar offence in the next three years while a further nine months were also suspended on condition he performs community service.

Appearing for the State, Ms Dube said on 22 January at around 12.30pm, Mkhwananzi gained entry into the grocery shop in Old Magwegwe and jumped over the counter charging towards the grocery shelves and started picking various grocery items and placing them on the counter.

Mkhwananzi picked 2kg of white sugar, 2kg of brown sugar, 2kg of rice, 1kg of Cremora, 750ml of mayonnaise, 10kg of mealie-meal, 375mls of tomato sauce, 300g of corned meet, a tin of baked beans and 400g of tinned fish before attempting to walk out without paying.

He also assaulted the shop workers when they tried to stop him from walking out with the groceries.

Mkhwananzi was warned by the workers not to leave with the groceries, but he became violent, insisting on leaving the shop without paying.

The workers called for assistance and he was then apprehended and taken to the police station where he was arrested and charged with theft.

All the groceries valued at $6 300 were recovered.

Source - The Sunday News
