Blood-thirsty robbers rampage in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THREE blood-thirsty thieves went on a rampage in Bulawayo axing two people in a space of two days while also attacking anyone they met with a knobkerrie and knives, among other dangerous weapons.

This emerged when the trio, Kholisani Nyathi of Mabutweni, Nkosikhona Sibanda (25) of 71868 Lobengula West and Walter Mpunzi also of 71868 Lobengula West last week appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate, Shepard Mjanja on charges of murder as defined in section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and were remanded in custody to 10 March.

The trio's  rampage began on 12 May last year at around 6pm when they struck the now deceased Misheck Rindai Mapeta with an axe and knobkerrie on the head.

The trio met Mapeta along a footpath in Pelandaba West, attacked him with an axe, knobkerrie and knife which they used to stab him in the eye.

The trio stole a cellphone and a forge torch before fleeing. Mapeta succumbed to his injuries.

A day later, on 13 May, two of the gang members — Nyathi and Sibanda went to Mabutweni Shopping Centre to collect money from one Frank Sibanda of C21 Njube, a firewood vendor.

The duo reportedly found Sibanda holding an axe and one of them forcibly took it from him and threatened to kill him with it resulting in their victim running away.

The two members of the murderous gang then reportedly ran amok and began assaulting everyone they met along the road with axes they had in their possession.

The duo then met the now deceased Joseph Mawa Moyo along a footpath near a stream that separates the suburbs of Mabutweni and Njube.

Nyathi struck Moyo on the head twice with an axe and the deceased sustained two deep cuts after which Sibanda robbed him of his cellphone and they made good their escape.

Moyo was ferried to Mpilo Hospital where he received treatment, but unfortunately died the following day.

Witnesses who saw the trio's rampage provided information which led to their arrest and they confessed to the crime.

The murder weapons used in the commission of the crime were recovered from Nkosikhona Sibanda and following indications, two stolen cellphones were also recovered.

After confessing to their crime, the accused persons assisted the investigating officers with indications at the crime scene.

According to court documents, the accused persons have a litany of other charges that are in the courts including attempted murder and armed robberies.

They are facing one attempted murder charge and six charges of armed robbery.

After their arrest, the two confessed to murdering Mapeta and the knobkerrie used was recovered.

They also gave indications of their actions at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, a 24-yeard old man from Cowdray Park appeared before the same magistrate facing charges of attempted murder.

In the State's case outline, on 24 December last year, Onesimos Sibanda and his accomplices named as Marvelous Siwela, Knowledge Siwela, Walter Siwela and Nqobile Ndlovu approached the complainant, Francis Dube and asked him to buy beer for them.

Dube reportedly told the gang that he had no money, but was searched and robbed of US$70 by Marvelous Siwela.

When Dube asked for his money back, the six men became violent and assaulted him with bricks.

Onesimos Sibanda who is reportedly known as "Bhuru" then stabbed Dube on the neck near the collar bone and again on the right side of his waist.

Dube died days after he was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Of the six members of his gang, Sibanda is the only one who was apprehended and his accomplices are still at large.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for trial.

Source - The Sunday News

