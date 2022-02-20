Latest News Editor's Choice


Tsholotsho man murdered over girlfriend

A MAN from Tsholotsho whipped his rival suitor to death following a beer binge before dumping his body in the bush and concealing it with tree branches.

Mhlalisi Tshuma from Dombo line under Chief Magama has since been arrested and appeared in court over the alleged murder of Mululeki Ndlovu.

Tshuma last week appeared before Tsholotsho resident magistrate Mr Victor Mpofu facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to 7 March and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the State outline presented by prosecutor Ms Sharon Phiri, the court heard that on 19 February at around 10pm Tshuma and the now deceased were drinking beer at A and B Bottle store, Dombo Business Centre.

Ndlovu and his friend Lloyd Moyo (20) from the same village approached Tshuma and forcibly took his beer.

They were allegedly revenging after Tshuma had, in December, last year assaulted Ndlovu after he accused him of snatching his girlfriend.

The court heard that at around 1am, Ndlovu and Moyo were on their way home when Tshuma approached them and grabbed Ndlovu and started assaulting him with switches of an Umkusvu tree.

The court heard that Ndlovu was assaulted several times before he was dragged to about 50 metres into the bush.

After that Tshuma grabbed branches from Umkhosikazi tree and placed them on the Ndlovu's body where he later died.

Police later received a tip-off about the incident and arrested Tshuma.

Ndlovu's body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem and a medical report will be produced in court as an exhibit.

