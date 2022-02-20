Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Hyperinflation headache for accountants

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) last week cast doubts over the validity of financial statements, citing hyperinflation and exchange rate volatilities.

It has been a recurring problem since 2019, when Zimbabwe relapsed back into an exchange rate crisis and high inflation.

But while inflation has slowed from a high of 839% in July 2020 to 66,1% currently, accountants say corporate planning has been complicated.

The Zimbabwe dollar was trading at US$1:$124 last week, against parallel market rates of up to US$1:$230.

Authorities want firms to use the official exchange in preparing accounts.

However, firms have argued that most of the foreign currency is obtained on the expensive black market, which also determines the cost of doing business.

According to international reporting standards, when an economy averages an inflation rate of 100% over a three-year period, it is classified as hyperinflationary.

In July 2019, the Public Accountants and Auditors Board announced that Zimbabwe had slipped into hyperinflation.

This was guided by the international financial reporting standards, which guide how companies report under hyperinflation.

Speaking at the recently held 2022 Monetary Policy Statement review webinar, hosted by the Zimbabwe Independent, ICAZ representative Esther Antonio said financial statements could now be unreliable.

"We have been having a situation where financial information has been rendered unreadable, difficult to compare, difficult to make decisions on and we look forward to that gap closing so that users of financial information are able to make meaningful decisions," Antonio said.

Corporate data is also used by governments to measure economic growth or contraction.

With experts doubting the validity of data coming out of local firms, it could mean the entire state of Zimbabwe's economy is distorted, making it difficult to make correct and accurate decisions.

Many companies have indicated that it is now reliable to use volumes growth or contraction to measure companies' health.

"I think the profession welcomes a significant reduction in hyperinflation. It is worth noting that there is a very different definition of what constitutes hyperinflation between economists and accountants," Antonio said.

"So, from an accounting standpoint, as long as inflation averages 100% over a three-year period an economy is considered to be hyperinflationary," she added.

"So, for those that will be looking at the financial statements, it means that the financial statements for 2021 will continue to be prepared using the hyperinflationary standard."

She said the parallel market was driving inflation.

"The next issue I will touch on is the issue of exchange rates and I think this has really been a challenge for the profession as a whole from both the preparer side and the auditing side.

"The question of what exchange rate is an appropriate exchange rate from a financial reporting standards framework," Antonio said.

"I think the financial reporting standards are written in the base case scenario and sometimes don't anticipate the situation we find ourselves in. I think the standards setters are recognising that the base case scenario is not always what prevails and that there is some work being done around how to look at exchange rates when there are challenges."

In response, Mangudya said using their definition of hyperinflation the country was already out of volatilities.

However, he admitted that the viewpoints of economists and accountants needed to be aligned.

"We are seized with inflation.

"Yes, economists and accountants use different methodologies concerning hyperinflation.

"But, obviously, if we go by our economic definition, we are out of hyperinflation but of course you guys always call the shots as accountants," he said.

"Our wish is to ensure that by (the end of) 2022, we move out of this hyperinflation definition both from an accounting perspective and from an economic perspective. That is our prayer, our wish and aspiration."

He said ICAZ members need to use the exchange rate as determined by the auction system in preparing financial reports.

"We are aware that there are always exchange rate issues when it comes to international financial reporting when looking at what is the appropriate exchange rate," Mangudya said.

"It is not us as the central bank who come up with an exchange rate. These are entities that come to the auction with their own exchange rate."

He said the parallel exchange rate was not driven by the RBZ, but by the private sector who wants to take advantage of market jitters to make profits.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

81% of wars between 1945 and 2001 were launched by the US

4 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'crush' Chamisa's CCC

4 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Chamisa lashes out at Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 983 Views

Biti's extreme language irks Judge

4 hrs ago | 1104 Views

NSSA faces US$7,4m lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Heads roll at Zinara after tollgates scandal

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Mnangagwa's son-in law plunging Zimbabwean football into disarray to settle personal scores

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Liberation war stalwart pens political book

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni predicts overwhelming rigging in the by elections

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Chief Nyangazonke reads riot act against corrupt village heads under his jurisdiction

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zanu-PF is not allowing opposition to campaign in Umguza, claims CCC

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mawere demands judge's recusal

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Pushback over Chinese lithium push from US funded NGOs

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Homesick refugees reconnect with home

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Mnangagwa son-in law's costly blunder

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Stray donkey owners risk US$100 fine

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF birthed a free Zimbabwe, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Our fathers back then: strict disciplinarians, but loving

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tsholotsho man murdered over girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Blood-thirsty robbers rampage in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Jilted man destroys 12 windowpanes

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Moves to relax Bulawayo parking conditions

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Kambarami criticises new parking system

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bosso, Bulawayo City hostilities resume at BF

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Major component installed at CSC Bulawayo plant

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Least numbers register to vote in Mateebeleland

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Cassper Nyovest in town

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Invasion of Ukraine was inevitable

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kirsty Coventry backs Mnangagwa's son-in law

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Parirenyatwa Hospital in negligence storm

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

2 ex-convicts in court for robbery

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chinese business not deterred by negative media

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Eskom to hit South Africans with an above-inflation tariff hike

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kuvimba to pour US$1,3bn into Zisco revival

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

We're defending ourselves from threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa blames whites for Ziscosteel collapse

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Transport Ministry denies cancelling Wadyajena real

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Foreign currency deposits hit US$1,94 billion

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to crush Chamisa like lice

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mwonzora's Zanu-PF antics started long time ago

16 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe regime an utter disgrace that has brought unpardonable shame upon our nation!

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe can't pride itself on economic growth built on sub-standard products

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

UN Security Council proves greatest threat to world peace and security

16 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

16 hrs ago | 6010 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

16 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

16 hrs ago | 1226 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

16 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days