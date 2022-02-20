Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa lashes out at Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters braved tear smoke, water cannon and buton attacks by police determineed to stop the opposition party leader Nelson Chamisa from addressing a campaign rally in Gokwe yesterday.

They fought running battles with police all day and Chamisa, who arrived in Gokwe just after 3pm, was forced to have a walk-around the town with hundreds of party supporters following him in defiance of the police clamdpdown.

Chamisa was accompanied by his deputy Tendai Biti, among other senior party officials.

He was mobbed by masses of party supporters, resulting in the closure of a Metro Peech and Browne wholesaler shops where he went to buy a bottle of water.

Police had earlier teargassed jubilant CCC supporters, who were waiting for Chamisa outside the wholesale shops.

Chamisa was in Gokwe town to address a scheduled campaign rally ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

But heavily-armed police with water cannons camped at Gokwe centre to prevent the rally from going ahead. Police claimed they did not have enough manpower to monitor the rally because other officers had been deployed to Kwekwe for a Zanu-PF star rally addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa took to Twitter to express his frustrations.

"So low! But why? We were the first to notify the police about our Kwekwe and Gokwe rallies," he tweeted.

"ED (Mnangagwa) countered by provocatively and arrogantly pencilling his rally for Kwekwe. We don't accept bullying!!

"We had no single policeman in Highfield or at any of our previous rallies. Our rallies are not covered by police."

Chamisa added: "They just disrupt our activities.

"Police are only for Zanu-PF. They don't have police to cover the rally, but they have police and arsenal to block us."

Kwekwe is nearly 140 kilometres away from Gokwe.

Last week, Chamisa had a rally in Harare while Mnangagwa was addressing his party supporters about 75km away in Marondera.

"Zanu-PF is holding a rally in Kwekwe today (yesterday) and we were supposed to have our CCC by-election campaign launch here in Gokwe.

"Zanu-PF feared that their rally in Kwekwe would be a flop while ours would have bumper crowds," CCC national organising secretary Amos Chibaya told The Standard in an interview.

"We were confident that we were going to have four times their number even though we did not bus people to the venue."

Chibaya said the CCC would reschedule the rally.

Gift Ostallos Siziba, CCC deputy spokesperson added: "Police barricaded all roads to Gokwe, but people in Gokwe are ready for their president.

"Our programme was stopped by the police, but we salute the people of Gokwe."

Documents seen by The Standard show that Gokwe South District was given 10 Zupco buses to ferry Zanu-PF supporters from the town to Kwekwe for a Zanu-PF rally.

But a few supporters turned up, prompting Zanu-PF to force people into the buses.

One popular CCC supporter Madzibaba Veshanduko, as he is popularly known among CCC supporters, said: "As CCC supporters we are disappointed by Zanu-PF and the entire system for their ruthless behaviour of using the poor police to attack non-violent people."

Although the High Court had granted the CCC the greenlight to proceed with their rally, police came in full force to stop the event.

Police continuously fired teargas until the CCC supporters started throwing stones at the police water cannons and vehicles.

According to CCC supporters, Gokwe police station has one car, but they were surprised to see Gweru police vehicles in Gokwe.

In preparation for the CCC rally on Thursday and Friday, several CCC supporters were beaten by Zanu-PF supporters at Mapfumo, Gawa and Nyaradza shopping Centres for putting up CCC posters.

CCC had notified Gokwe Central police of their rally on February 22, but a follow-up communication from the law enforcement agency claimed that they had manpower shortages and the event had to be called off.

"The police will not be able to provide adequate protection for the persons participating in the by-election campaign launch since the police officers will be deployed to cover the star rally in Kwekwe district," police said.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

81% of wars between 1945 and 2001 were launched by the US

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

Chiwenga threatens to 'crush' Chamisa's CCC

4 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Biti's extreme language irks Judge

4 hrs ago | 1108 Views

NSSA faces US$7,4m lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Heads roll at Zinara after tollgates scandal

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa's son-in law plunging Zimbabwean football into disarray to settle personal scores

4 hrs ago | 472 Views

Liberation war stalwart pens political book

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni predicts overwhelming rigging in the by elections

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chief Nyangazonke reads riot act against corrupt village heads under his jurisdiction

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF is not allowing opposition to campaign in Umguza, claims CCC

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mawere demands judge's recusal

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Pushback over Chinese lithium push from US funded NGOs

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Homesick refugees reconnect with home

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Hyperinflation headache for accountants

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa son-in law's costly blunder

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Stray donkey owners risk US$100 fine

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF birthed a free Zimbabwe, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Our fathers back then: strict disciplinarians, but loving

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Tsholotsho man murdered over girlfriend

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Blood-thirsty robbers rampage in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Jilted man destroys 12 windowpanes

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Moves to relax Bulawayo parking conditions

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Kambarami criticises new parking system

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Bosso, Bulawayo City hostilities resume at BF

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Major component installed at CSC Bulawayo plant

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Least numbers register to vote in Mateebeleland

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Cassper Nyovest in town

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Invasion of Ukraine was inevitable

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Kirsty Coventry backs Mnangagwa's son-in law

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Parirenyatwa Hospital in negligence storm

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

2 ex-convicts in court for robbery

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chinese business not deterred by negative media

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Eskom to hit South Africans with an above-inflation tariff hike

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kuvimba to pour US$1,3bn into Zisco revival

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

We're defending ourselves from threats

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa blames whites for Ziscosteel collapse

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Transport Ministry denies cancelling Wadyajena real

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Foreign currency deposits hit US$1,94 billion

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

Chiwenga to crush Chamisa like lice

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mwonzora's Zanu-PF antics started long time ago

16 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Zimbabwe regime an utter disgrace that has brought unpardonable shame upon our nation!

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe can't pride itself on economic growth built on sub-standard products

16 hrs ago | 263 Views

UN Security Council proves greatest threat to world peace and security

16 hrs ago | 664 Views

Chamisa's calculation pays off?

16 hrs ago | 6021 Views

Potraz denies throttling the internet

16 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa warned that threats won't work

16 hrs ago | 1226 Views

EU snubbed Mnangagwa at Brussels summit

16 hrs ago | 879 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Mnangagwa in panic mode

16 hrs ago | 477 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days