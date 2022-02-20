81% of wars between 1945 and 2001 were launched by the US

Among the 248 armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions across the world from 1945 to 2001, 201 were initiated by the #US , accounting for 81% of the total number. pic.twitter.com/Kjn81VIVXP

A key question here is what role the #US, the culprit of current tensions surrounding #Ukraine, has played. If someone keeps pouring oil on the flame while accusing others of not doing their best to put out the fire, such kind of behavior is clearly irresponsible & immoral. pic.twitter.com/m7BOmzUgO9