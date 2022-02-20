Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The government of Zimbabwe informs all students who have left Ukraine to urgently get in touch with the government official in Poland. The government has already dispatched an official to Poland to organise their stay in Poland and buy their tickets to Zimbabwe.

In a Twitter message, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Int Trade said, "The Government wishes to inform all students who have left Ukraine to urgently get in touch with the government official in Poland. The government has already dispatched an official to Poland to organise their stay in Poland and buy their tickets to Zimbabwe."

"All those who are stranded and wish to travel to Zimbabwe will be assisted."



The government recently issued clearance letters to Zimbabweans caught in the Russia-Ukraine to ensure safe passage to neighbouring countries.

"The government of Zimbabwe will sponsor the shelter, food and air tickets to Zimbabweans en-route to Zimbabwe.

"The embassy of the Republic Zimbabwe in Berlin avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Embassies the assurances of its highest consideration," read part of the clearance letter from the Zimbabwe embassy in Berlin, Germany.

This came as opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)'s European Union (EU) branch has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of only assisting a few connected Zimbabweans living in Ukraine after Russia invaded the east European country on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, the CCC EU branch said it had since moved in to assist thousands of Zimbabweans left stranded in Ukraine.

"The CCC EU assembly notes with concern, that the Zimbabwean government has only assisted a few ‘connected' individuals to leave the conflict zone, and has left the majority of its citizens stranded and left to fend for themselves.

The CCC EU calls on the government to go a step further and evacuate all Zimbabweans from the conflict zone until calm is restored," CCC EU Assembly chairperson Wilson Mtetwa
said.

"We have managed to locate and additionally co-ordinate the Zimbabweans living in Ukraine to remain in one place for their safety and harmony taking in high regard the emotional and mental distress they are possibly under, On record located are: 171 Zimbabwean students in Ukraine, 143 being in the capital city on Ukraine Kyiv."

Russia recently launched an attack on Ukraine, but President Vladimir Putin for months denied he would invade his neighbour.

Source - Byo24News
