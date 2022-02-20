Zacc reinstates investigations officer with immediate effect

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has reinstated Investigations Officer, Mr. Augustine Mahwana aka Chigadzamabwe National Registration Number 26-108754-E23 0772108005 to his position with immediate effect.In a Press statement, the anti-corruption body said Mahwana was suspended and relieved of his official duties from 1 November 2019 and has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the courts of law."The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to advise its valued stakeholders and members of the public that the Commission has re-instated suspended Investigations Offcer, Mr Augustine Mahwana, to his position with immediate effect."Mr Mahwana, who was suspended on 01 November 2019, has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the courts of law.Once suspended