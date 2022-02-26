Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

0ver 5 000 people register to vote in Bulawayo, says Zec

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has revealed that over 5 000 people registered to vote in Bulawayo since the mobile voter registration blitz was launched early this month.

Zec Bulawayo provincial elections officer Innocent Ncube, however, said the number could change after an ongoing audit.

"Around 5 000 people have registered to vote in Bulawayo since February.  We are expecting the figures to change as people are fond of registering twice or thrice.  Once the machine picks up double registrants, the figures might change," Ncube said.

He said Zec Bulawayo province had not yet looked into demographics to find out whether the new voter registrants were youth or adults.

The on-going biometric voter registration blitz (BVR) has been marred by voter apathy with some aspiring voters having been turned away due to lack of documentation.

Zec has set up 2 700 registration centres throughout the country for the current blitz running from last week until February 28. Another phase will run from April 10 to 30.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Zec, #Elections, #Vote

Comments


Must Read

The paradigm of war and interests

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Chamisa speaks out on Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 2080 Views

Mnangagwa enjoys massive crown at homecoming rally

3 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Stop abusing war vets in Zanu-PF politics, Mahiya told

3 hrs ago | 890 Views

Chamisa's Kwekwe rally rocked by violence

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

Caps crash to heavy defeat

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Zanu-PF needs to stop the war against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 584 Views

South Africa set to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Teachers plan march to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

70% of BCC debtors clear arrears

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Cross-border drivers up for smuggling goods worth over US$52,000

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Leaders should put Zimbabwe first

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Constitutionalism, rule of law is key

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZBC needs a turnaround strategy

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Let external auditors vet voters roll'

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe loses billions in mineral revenue

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga urges support for good Govt programmes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

City chokes Bosso

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation on course

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Biti assault trial resumes on March 28

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dembare fall to Gamecocks

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Chinese business in Zimbabwe has come of age

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Kick out corrupt opposition from urban councils,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

US double standards exposed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Touts resurface at passport office

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

RBZ clears US$200m auction forex backlog

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Russia's legitimate demands on security should be taken seriously'

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zacc reinstates investigations officer with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 1142 Views

'Ukraine President commits crimes against humanity' Jonathan Moyo says

16 hrs ago | 3974 Views

BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters

17 hrs ago | 4988 Views

'I am inspired by Macheso,' says Kujo

18 hrs ago | 657 Views

Man attempts to kill uncle over a girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Sons kill father over witchcraft allegations

20 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

23 hrs ago | 1308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days