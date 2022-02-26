Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cross-border drivers up for smuggling goods worth over US$52,000

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO cross-border truck drivers have appeared in court on charges of smuggling goods worth over US$52 000 or $5 million through Beitbridge Border Post from neighbouring South Africa.

The pair, Tendai Kavhu (38) of Mashaba, Masvingo and Tawanda Jomo (28) of Budiriro, Harare, denied the smuggling charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Rose Dube last Thursday.

They were remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

The court heard that on December 2 last year at 6am, police officers from Bulawayo Central Traffic had been deployed on patrol along the Bulawayo–Gwanda Road when they stopped the accused for a search.

The search led to the discovery of Britelite candles, which need a permit to be imported into Zimbabwe, but the driver failed to produce one.

Further searches by the police discovered an assortment of other goods and that one of the passengers, Kavhu, was the truck's co-driver. The truck was escorted to Bulawayo Central Traffic for further management.

The pair was also found in possession of undeclared goods which were seized by Zimbabwe Revenue Authority. The total value of prejudice amounted to $5,4 million or US$52 900

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

The paradigm of war and interests

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Chamisa speaks out on Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 2101 Views

Mnangagwa enjoys massive crown at homecoming rally

3 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Stop abusing war vets in Zanu-PF politics, Mahiya told

3 hrs ago | 899 Views

Chamisa's Kwekwe rally rocked by violence

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

Caps crash to heavy defeat

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF needs to stop the war against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 589 Views

South Africa set to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Teachers plan march to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

70% of BCC debtors clear arrears

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

0ver 5 000 people register to vote in Bulawayo, says Zec

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Leaders should put Zimbabwe first

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Constitutionalism, rule of law is key

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

ZBC needs a turnaround strategy

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Let external auditors vet voters roll'

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe loses billions in mineral revenue

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga urges support for good Govt programmes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

City chokes Bosso

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation on course

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Biti assault trial resumes on March 28

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Dembare fall to Gamecocks

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chinese business in Zimbabwe has come of age

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Kick out corrupt opposition from urban councils,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

US double standards exposed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Touts resurface at passport office

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

RBZ clears US$200m auction forex backlog

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Russia's legitimate demands on security should be taken seriously'

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zacc reinstates investigations officer with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'Ukraine President commits crimes against humanity' Jonathan Moyo says

16 hrs ago | 3975 Views

BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters

17 hrs ago | 4989 Views

'I am inspired by Macheso,' says Kujo

18 hrs ago | 658 Views

Man attempts to kill uncle over a girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Sons kill father over witchcraft allegations

20 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

23 hrs ago | 1308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days