Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Stop abusing war vets in Zanu-PF politics, Mahiya told

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A NEW group of war veterans calling itself United War Veterans, which comprises Zipra and Zanla cadres has told Zanu-PF secretary for war veterans' welfare Douglas Mahiya to stop abusing former liberation fighters by ordering them to campaign for the ruling party.

Members of the United War Veterans are drawn from former Zipra and Zanla liberation war fighters.

Last weekend, Mahiya urged war veterans in Tsholotsho to play a leading role in campaigning for the ruling party in the March 26 by-elections and the 2023 general elections.

Mahiya made the statement in Tsholotsho during a campaign rally for the Zanu-PF by-election candidate for Tsholotsho South, Musa Ncube.

"The reason I am here is to introduce our candidate Ncube. The President [Emmerson Mnangagwa] has asked war veterans to lead in the campaigns because they know why they fought to liberate this country. We need to defend the revolution, hence the need to educate the people on the importance of voting for Zanu-PF,'' Mahiya said during the rally.

Zanla representative in the group Godfrey Gurira urged Mahiya to stop forcing the former freedom fighters to a take partisan stance.

"We went to war in order to have certain freedoms such as ‘one man one vote'. War veterans should stand aside and let people that they liberated choose who they want to vote for. We do not want people who just toe the line without giving their whole mind to it. What guarantee is there that Zanu-PF should always be the custodians of the ideals of the revolution, what if it goes astray? Some war veterans no longer take Zanu-PF seriously,'' Gurira said.

He said the ruling party arrested war veterans that demonstrated over low pensions and should not seek their allegiance.

"Zanu-PF is only interested in using us to campaign for it, but is not interested in our welfare," he said.

Zipra representative in the group Petros Sibanda said every war veteran had the right to support a political party of their choice, not just Zanu-PF.

"We can no longer afford to be used as campaign tools for Zanu-PF," Sibanda said.

In past elections, the ruling Zanu-PF party used war veterans to instil fear among the masses during electoral campaigns.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

The paradigm of war and interests

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Chamisa speaks out on Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Mnangagwa enjoys massive crown at homecoming rally

3 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Chamisa's Kwekwe rally rocked by violence

3 hrs ago | 767 Views

Caps crash to heavy defeat

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zanu-PF needs to stop the war against Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 590 Views

South Africa set to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Teachers plan march to Parliament

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

70% of BCC debtors clear arrears

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Cross-border drivers up for smuggling goods worth over US$52,000

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

0ver 5 000 people register to vote in Bulawayo, says Zec

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Leaders should put Zimbabwe first

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Constitutionalism, rule of law is key

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

ZBC needs a turnaround strategy

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Let external auditors vet voters roll'

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe loses billions in mineral revenue

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Chiwenga urges support for good Govt programmes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

City chokes Bosso

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Beitbridge border modernisation on course

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Biti assault trial resumes on March 28

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Dembare fall to Gamecocks

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Chinese business in Zimbabwe has come of age

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Kick out corrupt opposition from urban councils,' says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

US double standards exposed

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Touts resurface at passport office

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

RBZ clears US$200m auction forex backlog

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

'Russia's legitimate demands on security should be taken seriously'

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zacc reinstates investigations officer with immediate effect

15 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'Ukraine President commits crimes against humanity' Jonathan Moyo says

16 hrs ago | 3975 Views

BREAKING: ZANU PF kills 1, injures 17 Chamisa supporters

17 hrs ago | 4989 Views

'I am inspired by Macheso,' says Kujo

18 hrs ago | 658 Views

Man attempts to kill uncle over a girlfriend

20 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Sons kill father over witchcraft allegations

20 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe dispatches official to Polad to rescue students

23 hrs ago | 1308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days