Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

by Staff reporter
Civil servants' representatives yesterday signed an agreement with the Government in acceptance of the significant steps taken to improve conditions of service for its workers.

In a statement, Secretary to Service Commissions Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said the agreement was a result of further concessions that the Government has made to further improve the welfare of its workers.

Ambassador Wutawunashe said the Apex Council, on behalf of public service workers' unions and Government representatives, met in the National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC), where they negotiated and signed the agreement.

"Government remains committed to improving the conditions of service for all public servants and will do everything in its power to respond to their concerns in a spirit of mutual engagement, goodwill and realism," he said.

"The Public Service Commission also takes this opportunity to express its gratitude to all civil servants who have continued to diligently perform their duties during the processes of negotiation and engagement.

"Dialogue and engagement are the only way we can continue to find common ground for the greater good of Zimbabwean citizens."

Ambassador Wutawunashe said the NJNC also agreed that negotiations will continue to be conducted on a quarterly basis.

Among provisions in the agreement is a 20 percent review on gross emoluments (basic salary, transport allowance, housing allowance and representation allowance where applicable) backdated to 1 January 2022 and to be paid February 2022 pay date.

The other measures include continuation of payment of the US$75 Covid-19 allowance for civil servants payable in hard currency with effect from January 1, and the introduction of a US$100 salary to be paid in hard currency across the board with effect from March 1.

"This is over and above the ZWL salary.  This brings the total USD monthly pay component to US$175, with effect from 1 March 2022," said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

Further benefits include the introduction of a housing loan guarantee scheme for home ownership for all civil servants, payment of advancement awards with immediate effect, backdated to 2012 and subject to computations. The payments would be effected in a staggered manner, said Ambassador Wutawunashe.

Other measures agreed include improvement of the administration processes for rebate of duty on motor vehicles imported by civil servants, payment of school fees for every teaching family for up to three biological children at a maximum of $20 000 per child per term, and the provision of 34 000 housing units as institutional accommodation for teachers within and outside school premises over a period of five years.

Both urban and rural teachers are also getting a special monthly facility to transport them on pay dates.

Source - The Herald
