Additional $160m set aside for teachers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A policy of paying teachers' salaries based on their experience and qualifications will be implemented with immediate effect and Treasury has since set aside $160 million for the exercise.In an interview yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the grading system was meant to motivate teachers who had dedicated themselves to educating the nation."The decompression of salaries was part of the package that was authorised by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa following engagements with unions. I am not sure about the timeframe but it appears that it may be backdated to about 2015," said Prof Mavima."Teachers will now be graded and paid according to seniority and those who have increased their qualifications over the past years will also be awarded."He said Government had committed to the exercise as Treasury had already set aside some funds."I know that the Ministry of Finance has set aside $160 million for the exercise which will be effected immediately. We are simply recognising the contribution that people are making for the public service as we cannot continue treating those who have assumed positions with the rest, they have to be differentiated," he said.Those who have acquired higher qualifications should be equally recognised by the service."I am sure the exercise may cost a little more than what has been allocated but since Government is committed, I am sure additional resources will be availed for it to be effectively implemented," he added.Zimbabwe Teachers' Association chief executive officer, Dr Sifiso Ndlovu, said teachers were back at work while engagement with Government continues."We are having some behind-the-scenes discussions with the Government as we are pursuing a number of issues relating to our welfare."We also have an upcoming National Joint Negotiation Committee meeting so that we discuss modalities that are being put in place for the transportation of teachers," he said."We welcome the decompressing of salaries, it's a very big exercise which will see our members benefiting from their experience."Dr Ndlovu said teachers should approach nearby Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education district officers and submit documents that prove they have upgraded so that the information is captured."We are working flat out so that our members benefit and are happy that the Government is committed."We have encouraged our members to go back to work while we work on these modalities. We haven't lost the battle," he added.