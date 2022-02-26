Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

500 more buses on their way

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MORE than 500 buses are expected in the country with a special consignment set to go to schools as President Mnangagwa continues to implement measures that will improve the public transport system through development that leaves no one behind.

Upgrading the public transport services is at the core of the Second Republic which consistently listens to the needs of the people and provides solutions.

Since coming to power, President Mnangagwa has made it his priority to secure buses for the State-owned Zupco and the company, which was almost comatose before the inception of the Second Republic, has reawakened with its fleet increasing over the past three years.

Just a fortnight ago, President Mnangagwa commissioned a fleet of 115 buses, and 15 of those were yesterday handed to the country's security services, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Parliament.

Speaking after handing over the buses to various Government departments at State House the President said the buses represent his Government's promise to be a listening administration that responds to the needs of its people.

"These buses are coming because as a listening President we always respond to the needs of the people," the President said.

Of the 15 buses, eight went to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Air Force and the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, while five were allocated      to the JSC, with Parliament getting two.

"This allocation of buses, it's not adequate but we continue, brick upon brick to build our country. Each time we have a consignment coming in, we will give it to you until we feel that you have adequate buses to fill your institutions.

"We may want to have these buses at one go but it is impossible. What is critically important is that you can see that the Government is doing its best to meet your requirements with regards to the issue of transport," the President said.

Responding to requests from service chiefs for buses to transport school children at various schools that are run by the security establishment, the President said he will consider buying smaller buses, specifically for school children.

"On the question of going to school, I had not been told about that but now I know. As we order more buses, I will put that into consideration. They need smaller buses, in our next consignment, we still expect more than 500 buses, so among those, I may change 50 to give to institutions for school children," he said.

The buses that were handed over yesterday will among other things ensure that the Zimbabwe Prison Services, which had challenges transporting inmates to courts, is capacitated while a request by Parliament to have two more buses was instantaneously fulfilled by the President.

"We also gave to Parliament, we gave them two, they want four, so from the next consignment we will give them the other two," he said.

Zimbabwe is making strides towards attaining Vision 2030 to become an upper middle-class economy and infrastructure development is one of the pillars towards achieving that goal.

With roads being upgraded or constructed the public transport system is expected to operate at the highest level of efficiency in line with President Mnangagwa's vision for a modern, highly integrated multi-modal transport that can facilitate economic growth and development of the social sectors.

In the last two years, the Government has acquired more than 400 buses that have been distributed around the country and, because of their efficiency and pricing, are the choice form of transport for travellers and commuters.

Defence and War Veterans Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda, and service chiefs attended the handover ceremony.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Buses, #New, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mutasa goes AWOL again

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

3 hrs ago | 248 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

'Armed robbers' in court

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

12 hrs ago | 2562 Views

By-elections Test Case

23 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Putin now clearly unhinged and can't be allowed to hold entire world at ransom!

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views

We cannot take democracy for granted - ex-army general Chiwenga imperil us all

23 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1339 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days