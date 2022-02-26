Latest News Editor's Choice


Police probe Kwekwe violence

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police have intensified investigations into the Kwekwe violence and have so far arrested 16 suspects in connection with the death  of one person at an aborted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi warned political leaders to desist from using inflammable or inciting language when addressing their supporters.

"We are still conducting investigations with a view of trying to find out what actually transpired. But what is of paramount importance is that political leaders must be careful with their language. We encourage language that builds, and not agitates for violence," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said in most cases if such political leaders are called to explain such language, they will then try to justify what they would have said.

"However, as police, we will deal with any acts of violence," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said in terms of the law, it is the responsibility of the convener to ensure that they also prioritise issues of security.

Mr Chamisa is on record saying he will use violence if he loses next year's elections while Mr Happymore Chidziva, the CCC interim deputy organising chairperson was captured encouraging the youths to riot during the violent clashes over the weekend.



Source - The Herald

