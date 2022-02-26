Latest News Editor's Choice


12 more Zinara employees arrested

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested 12 more Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) employees for fraud involving $9,8 million after they created fake tap cards which they swiped for motorists at Shurugwi tollgate.

The suspects are Moreblessing Dzimba, Phylis Mawere, Farai Mutamba, Cleopatra Chihweta, Ishmael Mudzamiri, Kelvin Magwiranhaka, Oleen Magumise, Agnes Ngara, Esnath Manda, Jackson Kazembe, Tanyaradzwa Samupanya and Masciline Mwenje who are accused of fraud involving more than $9.8million.

They are expected to appear in court soon.

In a statement yesterday, ZACC confirmed the developments.

"Zacc has arrested 12 more Zinara revenue clerks at the Shurugwi Tollgate. It is alleged the gang created fake tap cards which they swiped to allow motorists using the online payment system passage, while they collected the cash for themselves.

Last Friday, two Zinara senior employees were arrested at the Shurugwi Tollgate by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), on allegations of facing about 234 counts of fraud involving $6,8 million.

The two, are supervisors Lilian Svinurai and Peter Pikita.

The two were in the habit of using Zinara swiping cards and pocketing State money.

They were arrested following a tip off and the net will soon close in on other suspects implicated in the scam as investigations continue.

Seven other employees at the tollgate were arrested in 2021.

Source - The Herald

