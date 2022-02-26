44,36% salary hike for mine workers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE National Employment Council (NEC) for the mining industry has awarded workers a 44,36 percent basic salary increase across the board, a development which would see the lowest paid employee earning a minimum of $44,640.The latest review is back dated to January 2022 and runs until the end of March 2022 before another review comes into effect subject to the prevailing economic situation within the mining industry.Before the adjustment, the lowest paid worker in the mining industry was earning a minimum of $30 500.In a circular dated February 24, 2022, the NEC for the mining industry said the latest minimum rates of pay that were agreed upon by the Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ) and the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe (CoMZ), would be sent to the Ministry of Labour and Social Services for registration and approval."This notice serves to bring to your attention that the following new minimum rates of pay for grades 1-13 were agreed upon in dual currency (US dollars and ZW dollars) by the AMWUZ and the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, on 24 February, 2022 and will be subsequently sent to the Ministry of Labour and Social Services for registration and publication."Non-foreign currency generating companies, upon being granted an exemption, maybe allowed to pay the full US dollar amount in ZW dollars equivalent using the official bank rate," said the NEC for the mining industry.It said those employers who are able to pay more than the NEC minimums were encouraged to do so."The portion payable in US dollars shall be converted to ZWL at the prevailing interbank exchange rate at the time of payment and deducted from the respective minimum wage to determine the balance to be paid in ZWL."For clarity, the total earnings for each grade will be equal to the respective minimum of that grade," said the NEC for the mining industry.