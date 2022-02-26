Latest News Editor's Choice


NPRC calls for political tolerance

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has called for political tolerance ahead of next month's National Assembly and Local Authority by-elections.

Political parties have heightened their campaigns ahead of the by-elections.

A total of 16 political parties are vying for the 28 National Assembly seats where 157 candidates are contesting the coming polls.

More seats are being contested in local authorities.

Treasury has allocated $3,7 billion for the holding of by-elections.

NPRC officials on Wednesday held meetings with police and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to assess how the political field has been since political parties started campaigning.

The peace commission also engaged ordinary citizens on the need for political tolerance ahead of March 26 polls.

NPRC chairperson, Retired Justice Selo Nare, said political tolerance was crucial for national development.

"It is important for the political parties to conduct their campaigns peacefully. As part of our fact-finding mission on the electoral environment, we engaged the police to establish the situation on the ground," he said.

"We are happy that they confirmed that the situation is calm, they have not recorded any cases of concern.

"So far, we have not made meetings with political parties, but the arrangements will be made later. But we also engaged the Zec officials so that they update us on their operations and as NPRC members, we also want to be called in by the electoral body, not as stakeholders, but just to preach peace in electoral processes."

Rtd Justice Nare said the NPRC will continue with engagements to promote peace at various levels of the society.

Political analyst Mr Teddy Ncube also said politicians should lead in promoting political tolerance.

He said it was worrying when some opposition political leaders announce that they will not accept electoral loss.

Although Mr Ncube did not make reference to any political party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Mr Nelson Chamisa said recently that he will not accept defeat.

"There is a need for more political tolerance especially from opposition politicians as opposed to politicians in the ruling party. Why am I saying that? You hear political statements from political leaders in the opposition party that ‘if we don't win an election, we are not going to tolerate anything that is not our victory.' That is an irresponsible statement, which hinges on political intolerance," said Mr Ncube.

He said failure to appreciate divergent views in politics results in violence, which is anti-progress.

"Political tolerance is important in the stifling of violence and second it is important in creating value for that particular election. We don't hold elections for ceremonial purposes, we hold elections to solve societal problems," he said.

Mr Ncube said as the country heads towards next month's by-elections, citizens should appreciate that polls occur just in a day, but they will need each other on a daily basis.

"If we go back to the whole purpose of an election, elections should solve problems not create problems. If an election is creating problems instead of providing solutions, then it is not relevant," he said.

"Political tolerance is really the framework or the mirror that reflects the society beyond elections.  To say today we are competing for different interests, but tomorrow, we are going to remain as citizens. So political tolerance is the glue that binds us rather than divides us.

"Someone can be MDC, someone can be Zanu-PF or any other political party, but the bottom line is that we are all Zimbabweans and if our politicians are competing, they are competing for what is good for Zimbabwe."


Source - The Chronicle
