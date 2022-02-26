'Armed robbers' in court

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THREE men believed to be members of a syndicate of armed robbers that were terrorising people in Beitbridge district and on major highways leading to Bulawayo and Harare were yesterday dragged to court.One of the accused persons is also linked to a case involving the robbing of 66 passengers aboard an MBT cross-border bus of R167 050 and $7 367 at gunpoint between Harare and Masvingo recently.Brighton Marange (30), Devine Mulaudzi (20) and Ronald Madovoyo (19) were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly raided a family in the Madzivhe area under the Zezani policing precinct after getting information that two family members, a woman and her son were in possession of R250 000.They were in the company of one Elias Nkomaza who is still at large.However, they failed to get the money even after shooting at the two complainants.The three who are being represented by Mr Tavonga Musina pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery and attempted murder when they appeared before Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba.They were remanded in custody to March 14.Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on February 23 at around 7PM, the trio along with Nkomaza drove to the complainants' homestead in Madzivhe area in a silver Honda fit armed with a firearm and a knobkerrie.They were acting on information that Regina Dube (52), and Phathutshedzo Dube (21) were in possession of R250 000.The court further heard that the gang was armed with a pistol loaded with live rounds and they were also carrying knobkerries.Upon arrival, they found the woman not home and ordered her son to call her home urgently and she responded.The State said when she arrived at the homestead, she switched on her torch to identify the people who wanted to meet her.Suddenly, Marange drew a pistol and ordered the two complaints to get into one room demanding R250 000.The complainants then told the accused persons that they had no money in their possession.During the process, the woman snatched a knobkerrie from one of the accused persons and Marange fired at the complainants.The woman sustained a gunshot wound and her son was shot on the lower abdomen and the bullet head was trapped inside.After failing to get the money the accused persons fled from the scene, and a report was made to the police who arrested the trio on their way from the crime scene.Police recovered a firearm charged with one live round and a vehicle they were using as a getaway car was recovered from them.