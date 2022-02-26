Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Armed robbers' in court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THREE men believed to be members of a syndicate of armed robbers that were terrorising people in Beitbridge district and on major highways leading to Bulawayo and Harare were yesterday dragged to court.

One of the accused persons is also linked to a case involving the robbing of 66 passengers aboard an MBT cross-border bus of R167 050 and $7 367 at gunpoint between Harare and Masvingo recently.

Brighton Marange (30), Devine Mulaudzi (20) and Ronald Madovoyo (19) were arrested on Wednesday after they allegedly raided a family in the Madzivhe area under the Zezani policing precinct after getting information that two family members, a woman and her son were in possession of R250 000.

They were in the company of one Elias Nkomaza who is still at large.

However, they failed to get the money even after shooting at the two complainants.

The three who are being represented by Mr Tavonga Musina pleaded not guilty to charges of armed robbery and attempted murder when they appeared before Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba.

They were remanded in custody to March 14.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on February 23 at around 7PM, the trio along with Nkomaza drove to the complainants' homestead in Madzivhe area in a silver Honda fit armed with a firearm and a knobkerrie.

They were acting on information that Regina Dube (52), and Phathutshedzo Dube (21) were in possession of R250 000.

The court further heard that the gang was armed with a pistol loaded with live rounds and they were also carrying knobkerries.

Upon arrival, they found the woman not home and ordered her son to call her home urgently and she responded.

The State said when she arrived at the homestead, she switched on her torch to identify the people who wanted to meet her.

Suddenly, Marange drew a pistol and ordered the two complaints to get into one room demanding R250 000.

The complainants then told the accused persons that they had no money in their possession.

During the process, the woman snatched a knobkerrie from one of the accused persons and Marange fired at the complainants.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound and her son was shot on the lower abdomen and the bullet head was trapped inside.

 After failing to get the money the accused persons fled from the scene, and a report was made to the police who arrested the trio on their way from the crime scene.

Police recovered a firearm charged with one live round and a vehicle they were using as a getaway car was recovered from them.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Armed, #Robbers, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa vows to reverse Zisco revival deal

22 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

3 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

3 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

3 hrs ago | 280 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

3 hrs ago | 283 Views

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

3 hrs ago | 437 Views

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mutasa goes AWOL again

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

500 more buses on their way

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

12 hrs ago | 2565 Views

By-elections Test Case

23 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Putin now clearly unhinged and can't be allowed to hold entire world at ransom!

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views

We cannot take democracy for granted - ex-army general Chiwenga imperil us all

23 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days