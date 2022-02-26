Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT has, with immediate effect, started paying teachers' salaries based on their experience and qualifications, and Treasury has since set aside $160 million for the exercise.The latest development follows an impasse between teachers and Government over welfare issues.Teachers embarked on a strike when schools opened on February 7 citing incapacitation. They have been demanding pre-2018 US dollar salaries of up to US$500.President Mnangagwa had to intervene and directed that civil servants be given a 20 percent salary increase plus US$100 beginning this month and other non-monetary benefits including paying school fees for teachers' children.Some teachers, however, refused to report for duty prompting the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to suspend those on strike without pay for three months for failing to report to work.After a series of engagements, Government awarded civil servants and teachers a package that includes the construction of 34 000 flats for teachers in school grounds over five years.In an interview yesterday, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the grading system is meant to motivate teachers who had dedicated themselves to educating the nation."The decompression of salaries was part of the package that was authorised by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa following engagements with unions. I am not sure about the time frame but it appears that it may be backdated to about 2015," said Prof Mavima."Teachers will now be graded and paid according to seniority and those who have upgraded their qualifications over the past years will also be awarded."He said Government had committed to the exercise as Treasury had already set aside some funds."I know that the Ministry of Finance has set aside $160 million for the exercise which will be effected immediately. We are simply recognising the contribution that people are making for the public service as we cannot continue treating those who have assumed positions with the rest, they have to be differentiated," he said.Minister Mavima said those who have acquired higher qualifications should be equally recognised by the service."I am sure the exercise may cost a little more than what has been allocated, but since Government is committed, I am sure additional resources will be availed for it to be effectively implemented," he added.Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu said teachers were back at work while engagement with Government continues.He said some negotiations were happening behind the scenes and will be communicated once confirmed by Government."We are having some behind the scenes discussions with the Government as we are pursuing a number of issues relating to our welfare. We also have an upcoming National Joint Negotiation Committee meeting so that we discuss modalities that are being put in place for the transportation of teachers," he said."We welcome the decompressing of salaries, it's a very big exercise which will see our members benefiting from their experience."Dr Ndlovu said teachers should approach nearby Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education district officers and submit documents that prove they have upgraded so that the information is captured."We are working flat out so that our members benefit and are happy that the Government is committed. We have encouraged our members to go back to work while we work on these modalities. We haven't lost the battle," he added.Bulawayo had the highest number of teachers who absconded lessons during last month's industrial action, amid revelations that heads were turning away some from schools.This is according to statistics presented to parliament by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Dr Evelyn Ndlovu recently.According to the statistics, Bulawayo had the least number of teachers turning up for work ever since schools opened with 41,5 percent, followed by Matabeleland North 44,5 percent, Midlands 45,7 percent, Mashonaland Central 45,8 percent, Mashonaland West 49,4 percent, Matabeleland South 50,1 percent, Harare 56,6 percent, Mashonaland East 57.3 percent, Manicaland 70 percent and Masvingo being the highest with 85.4 percent.Minister Ndlovu said it was regrettable that some headmasters were turning away teachers.