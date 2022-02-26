Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THERE is a belief among some football fans that the likes of Kuda Mahachi and Marvelous Nakamba may never have played topflight football had they stayed at their boyhood club Highlanders.

This is because the fading giants have of late shown a clear reluctance to give their junior development structures a chance to flourish.

For example, their third choice goalkeeper Reward Muza is a former youth international, who represented Zimbabwe in the VW Under-13 tournament in Poland in 2012.

Football folklore has it that when Muza was the Bulawayo Province Under-14 keeper back in the day, some Harare academy owners tipped him as a future national team goalkeeper and wanted him to keep him in the capital and become part of their project.

At 23, Muza is the same age as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnaruma, who made his international debut aged 17 years.

But while his age mate Donnaruma, the Paris St Germain shot stopper, has since become one of the best keepers in the world, Muza is still considered inexperienced by his coaches at Highlanders.

What boggles the mind though, is that a younger goalkeeper, Raphael Pitisi, has since been brought in as first choice keeper Ariel Sibanda's understudy.

Muza's case is just one of numerous examples of how Bosso disregard youngsters and then import players from other teams.

Sunday's 0-1 loss to Bulawayo City tore to shreds the argument that upcoming players are let go because they are not good enough, after inspired performances by former Bosso 90 players Vincent Moyo and Dominic Jaricha helped

City pick up their first set of full points this season.

Moyo wore the captain's armband and managed to counter all Bosso raids.

He had big striker Stanley Ngala in his pocket the whole afternoon.

Jaricha, on the other hand, had a solid display in midfield, while Dalubuhle Dlodlo also played a good cameo role after being introduced as a substitute.

Highlanders' coach Mandla Mpofu admitted they had been hurt by their own.

"It was not going to be easy because this was a derby and they have a lot of our former players, which made things more difficult," he said.

The biggest issue is that there is no link between the head coach and Bosso 90 for players to be monitored and blooded into the senior team.

The head coach needs to be in constant touch with what is happening at Bosso 90.
Bosso 90 is currently losing, but it's not a problem because their coach Melusi Sibanda is using right aged players and is developing them well.

All, but one Bosso 90 players are under the age of 20 and focus should be on development rather than results.

His­tory shows that High­landers' focus on junior player and tal­ent devel­op­ment was undoubtedly the reason for the club's dominance in top­f­light foot­ball at the turn of the cen­tury.

A num­ber of stars emerged from the much-adored policy, with its last col­lect­ive achievement in the team's memory being the pool that won the last league cham­pi­on­ship for the club in 2006.

Some products of that adored junior system include the likes of Thu­lani ‘Biya' Ncube, Johannes Ngodzo, Siza Khoza, Gift Lunga Jr, Melusi Sibanda, Zenzo Moyo, Noel Kaseke, Hon­our Gom­bami and Simon Sibanda, among others.

These play­ers won four consecutive league titles for Bosso, but since then, the youth football struc­tures at the club have been on the wane.Focus seems to have now shifted to attaining the elusive instant success through acquisitions of aged players, whose better days are well behind them.

There seems to be desperation among the club's top echelons to land the league title that they are even willing to buy success instead of putting solid development structures to guarantee long-term success just like when they won four successive league titles.

For as long as junior development structures are ignored, Bosso may as well forget about reviving their fast fading giant status.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Rejects, #Haunt, #Bosso

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa vows to reverse Zisco revival deal

55 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mutasa goes AWOL again

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

3 hrs ago | 252 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robbers' in court

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

500 more buses on their way

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

12 hrs ago | 2567 Views

By-elections Test Case

23 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Putin now clearly unhinged and can't be allowed to hold entire world at ransom!

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views

We cannot take democracy for granted - ex-army general Chiwenga imperil us all

23 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days