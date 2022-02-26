Mutasa goes AWOL again

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City striker Wisdom Mutasa has reportedly gone absent without official leave (AWOL) at his club amid speculative reports that he has travelled to Mozambique for trials with top side Costa do Sol.An impeccable source told NewsDay Sport that the nomadic striker was in Mozambique and will be back on Thursday."Mutasa is on trials in Mozambique, but will be back on Thursday. He missed the game against Tenax and he is not here today. The club in Mozambique wants to sign him in the next transfer window and I gather when he comes back he wants to buy out his contract and join the Mozambican club as a free agent," the source said.However, Bulawayo City spokesperson Thandiwe Moyo said they were not aware that Mutasa was in Mozambique."As far as we are concerned Wisdom Mutasa is AWOL. We don't even know that he is in Mozambique and we don't know the club where he is said to be. We have not had any communication regarding Mutasa from any club. It's news to us. Mutasa is a Bulawayo City player and is still registered with us," Moyo said.He has a contract with Bulawayo City that ends in December.Mutasa is not new to controversy at the local authority side after going AWOL twice last yearHe has played for a number of clubs locally that include champions FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba, Dynamos, Caps United, Manica Diamonds and Black Rhinos.Together with fellow Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate Walter Musona, he had a brief and unsuccessful stint at FK Senica in Slovakia and also played for Singida in Tanzania.Mutasa once captained the Young Warriors.Bulawayo City beat Highlanders 1-0 on Sunday at Barbourfileds Stadium, their first victory in the 2021 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.