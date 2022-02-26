Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutasa goes AWOL again

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City striker Wisdom Mutasa has reportedly  gone absent without official leave (AWOL) at his club amid speculative reports that he has travelled to Mozambique for trials with top side Costa do Sol.

An impeccable source told NewsDay Sport that the nomadic striker was in Mozambique and will be back on Thursday.

"Mutasa is on trials in Mozambique, but will be back on Thursday. He missed the game against Tenax and he is not here today. The club in Mozambique wants to sign him in the next transfer window and I gather when he comes back he wants to buy out his contract and join the Mozambican club as a free agent," the source said.

However, Bulawayo City spokesperson Thandiwe Moyo said they were not aware that Mutasa was in Mozambique.

"As far as we are concerned Wisdom Mutasa is AWOL. We don't even know that he is in Mozambique and we don't know the club where he is said to be. We have not had any communication regarding Mutasa from any club. It's news to us. Mutasa is a Bulawayo City player and is still registered with us," Moyo said.

He has a contract with Bulawayo City that ends in December.

Mutasa is not new to controversy at the local authority side after going AWOL twice last year

He has played for a number of clubs locally that include champions FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba, Dynamos, Caps United, Manica Diamonds and Black Rhinos.

Together with fellow Aces Youth Soccer Academy graduate Walter Musona, he had a brief and unsuccessful stint at FK Senica in Slovakia and also played for  Singida in Tanzania.

Mutasa once captained the Young Warriors.

Bulawayo City beat Highlanders 1-0 on Sunday at Barbourfileds Stadium, their first victory in the 2021 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mutasa, #Awol, #City

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

31 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa vows to reverse Zisco revival deal

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robbers' in court

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

500 more buses on their way

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

12 hrs ago | 2567 Views

By-elections Test Case

23 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Putin now clearly unhinged and can't be allowed to hold entire world at ransom!

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views

We cannot take democracy for granted - ex-army general Chiwenga imperil us all

23 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days