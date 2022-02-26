Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 28-YEAR-OLD Ruwa man was on Monday arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda over an attempted murder charge after he got involved in an accident, and became violent towards the other driver.

Brighton Chitereko was remanded in custody March 10 this year.

Allegations are that on February 26 around 4:30pm, the complainant Pio Harutsanyi (58) and Chitereko were involved in a road accident along Robert Mugabe Road.

Chitereko allegedly drove off after the accident scene.

Hurutsanyi then followed the accused's vehicle and blocked it in Hillside.

Chitereko allegedly became violent, took an iron bar from his car and hit the complainant four times on the head.

The scene was attended by police officers from Braeside, who arrested Chitereko.

Harutsanyi was referred to hospital for medical attention after suffering head injuries.

Caroline Mutimusakwa prosecuted.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Court, #Murder, #Remand

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

36 secs ago | 1 Views

Chamisa vows to reverse Zisco revival deal

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

3 hrs ago | 686 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mutasa goes AWOL again

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Armed robbers' in court

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

500 more buses on their way

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

12 hrs ago | 2567 Views

By-elections Test Case

23 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Putin now clearly unhinged and can't be allowed to hold entire world at ransom!

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views

We cannot take democracy for granted - ex-army general Chiwenga imperil us all

23 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days