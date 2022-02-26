Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) on Monday said lack of technological skills and equipment was hampering efforts to fight graft.

Addressing a five-day Southern Africa Development Community (Sadc) cybercrime training workshop in Harare, Zacc deputy chairperson Kuziva Murapa said law enforcement agencies needed to be equipped with skills to gather forensic evidence.

"The 21st century has seen an increase in globalisation and technological advancement and with it increased cybercrimes.  In the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also transformed the way we work, love and communicate. Unfortunately, this has led to an increase in the use of cyberspace and with it, an increase in cybercrimes," Murapa said.

"While advanced digital technology is now available to investigators to help them uncover and prosecute corruption across Africa, the fight against corruption is being hampered by the lack of technological skills in law enforcement agencies, lack of adequate legislation and fragmented or basic information at State level," he  said.

The Zacc boss said there was need to bring corruption perpetrators to book, adding that government also needed to consider improving skills of law enforcement agencies in the technological age.

Murapa said dealing with cybercrime needed strengthening of policies and coming up with strategies that allow law enforcement agencies to access information within a reasonable time to prevent illicit financial flows.

"Technology can improve governance by providing a mechanism to highlight suspicious entities that may be committing tender fraud across multiple departments."

Murapa said reducing the cost of digital forensic investigations was important because if the cost of access to information remains high, it would be difficult to access.

He urged the government to improve transparency in tender processes.

"While tender processes are designed to create competition among service providers, to prevent corruption and ensure governments get the best value for money, these public procurement systems also represent an opportunity for fraudsters and corrupt officials to access State funds under the disguise of legitimacy.

"A lack of transparency in the tender process has driven up corruption, not only discouraging the much-needed investments, but creating an unequal playing field which prevents local small businesses from growing."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Techology, #Zacc, #Graft

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

1 min ago | 1 Views

Chamisa vows to reverse Zisco revival deal

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

3 hrs ago | 688 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

3 hrs ago | 675 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

3 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mutasa goes AWOL again

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Armed robbers' in court

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

500 more buses on their way

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

12 hrs ago | 2570 Views

By-elections Test Case

23 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Putin now clearly unhinged and can't be allowed to hold entire world at ransom!

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views

We cannot take democracy for granted - ex-army general Chiwenga imperil us all

23 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1342 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days