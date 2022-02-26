Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MOST crops in Matebeleland and Bulawayo provinces are wilting due to a prolonged dry spell that has affected the country in the past month.

Matabeleland North provincial agronomist Zenzele Ndlovu said maize was the worst affected.

Ndlovu told Southern Eye that farmers with irrigation equipment should continue irrigating their crops to avoid wilting.

He said farmers were expecting the Meteorological Services Department to advise them when the dry spell would end.

Farmers in different parts of the country have expressed concern over the possible write-off of their crops as they have been affected by moisture stress.

"Most crops are now in the temporary wilting stage with the maize crop being the most affected as it is now in the early reproductive stages where it needs a lot of rain.

"The small grains are also succumbing to the dry spell. We do not know when it is going to end," Ndlovu said.

He said early planted crops were doing better than late crops.

Farmers in Matebeleland fear that if the dry spell persists, it would spell disaster for them as all the crops would be a write-off.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Crops, #Water, #Rain

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa vows to reverse Zisco revival deal

3 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

3 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mutasa goes AWOL again

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Armed robbers' in court

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

500 more buses on their way

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

12 hrs ago | 2564 Views

By-elections Test Case

23 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Putin now clearly unhinged and can't be allowed to hold entire world at ransom!

23 hrs ago | 3567 Views

We cannot take democracy for granted - ex-army general Chiwenga imperil us all

23 hrs ago | 3059 Views

Citizens' new hope for a New Great Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days