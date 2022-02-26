13 CCC youths granted bail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THIRTEEN Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youths were on Monday granted $10 000 bail each on charges of inciting violence and disturbing public peace on February 20 during their party leader Nelson Chamisa's star rally at Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield, Harare.They were also accused of obstructing the free movement of traffic by blowing whistles, horns and trumpets at the intersection of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way in central Harare.Yesterday, they appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them out of custody to March 15 for trial.Their lawyer, Noble Chinhanu from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, told journalists after their release that: "What remains outstanding is the issue of violation of their constitutional rights, which we intend to take up with the HighCourt."Caroline Mutimusakwa represented the State.