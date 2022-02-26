Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa vows to reverse Zisco revival deal

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has poured scorn on the latest Government claim to revive the collapsed Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (ZISCO).

The Redcliff-based Ziscosteel, once the biggest integrated iron and steel company in Africa north of the Limpopo, was effectively mothballed by 2010, weighed down by rampant corruption, mismanagement, Zanu PF interference and undercapitalisation.

Several revival plans announced over the years have proved still born.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced yet another revival plan while addressing a campaign rally in Kwekwe, telling supporters that the government had secured an US$460 million investment for the company which, at its height, employed more than 4000 people.

However, addressing his on campaign rally in the same town last weekend, Chamisa said Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF party did not have the capacity to re-open Zisco.

Chamisa also blasted what he described as the parcelling out of national assets to cronies and vowed to reverse the dodgy deals if elected into power at the next general elections which are scheduled for 2023.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

3 hrs ago | 1065 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

4 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

8 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

8 hrs ago | 792 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

8 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

8 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

8 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

8 hrs ago | 608 Views

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

8 hrs ago | 1101 Views

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mutasa goes AWOL again

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

8 hrs ago | 518 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Armed robbers' in court

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

8 hrs ago | 44 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

500 more buses on their way

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

17 hrs ago | 3352 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days