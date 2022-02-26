Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Pretoria: International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said she was shocked by revelations that African students fleeing the war in Ukraine, by attempting to cross into Poland, were being subjected to racism.

"I was fairly shocked this morning, to get a message that African students trying to get through the Poland border were being pushed to the back of the line because they are black, and being denied entry in the queue position in which they were in," said Pandor.

"This just goes to prove that we continue to suffer the awful blight of racism, and so we must not allow racism to be placed at the end of the queue in our attention to human rights."

Pandor made the remarks in Geneva, Switzerland, where she is attending the launch of South Africa's candidature for the Human Rights Council for the period 2023 to 2025.

She said the fight against racism global must stay at the apex of the agenda.

"It's extremely important that we keep up the fight for everybody to recognise the equality of every human being," she added.

This week in Pretoria, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) said it had been alerted to cases of racism directed at the African nationals fleeing Ukraine.

Thousands of people in Ukraine are evacuating to neighbouring countries due to the Russian invasion.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said there were plans to move South Africans out of Ukraine.

"We have around 200 South Africans that are registered with our office and our ambassador in Ukraine Andre Groenewald has been busy organising their movement out of the country. Because of the situation in that country we have had to rely on trains as a mode of transport," said Monyela.

He said that while the evacuation was taking place, they had been alerted to cases of racism directed at African nationals at the border of some of the neighbouring countries.

"We have come across reports that African nationals, regardless of which country they come from, are getting ill-treated at some of the borders and we are hoping that this will be attended to, but it is quite disturbing that you still have episodes of discrimination just because of one's skin colour, especially under such conditions," Monyela added.

He said they had advised those stranded in Ukraine to contact the South African embassy or to call the 24-hour Operations Centre in the department.

Some South Africans stranded in Ukraine took to social media to express their fears.


Source - iol
More on: #Ukraine, #Racism, #Africa

Comments


Must Read

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

1 hr ago | 311 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

4 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Chamisa vows to reverse Zisco revival deal

5 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Chamisa claims credit for Zimbabwe's high mobile phone usage

8 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Mnangagwa's governance attributed for Zimbabwe lithium exploration success

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Britain must compensate Zimbabwe for colonial rule losses'

8 hrs ago | 793 Views

13 CCC youths granted bail

8 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Stop abusing youth, political bigwigs told

8 hrs ago | 960 Views

Zanu-PF activists disrupt PVO Amendment Bill hearings

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

Lawyer denied entry to CID HQ over vaccination card

8 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe's tainted SRC accuses Fifa of double standards

8 hrs ago | 302 Views

High Court prosecutor ‘assists' criminals to get bail

8 hrs ago | 609 Views

Matebeleland crops experience moisture stress

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chitando fails to defend mine grab

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

Kwekwe violence condemned

8 hrs ago | 373 Views

Politically-motivated violence a concern

8 hrs ago | 151 Views

Invictus confirms Zimbabwe gas, oil deposits

8 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Lack of technology hampers anti-graft fight, says Zacc

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man (28) remanded for attempted murder

8 hrs ago | 243 Views

Reinstate suspended Zifa board, Antipas urges SRC

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chunga takes dig at referees

8 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mutasa goes AWOL again

8 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zec must allow for external audit of voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chamisa bans 'Zanu-PF' journalists from rallies

8 hrs ago | 518 Views

20-hour daily water shedding in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

'Rejects' haunt Bosso

8 hrs ago | 236 Views

Experience, qualifications to determine teachers' pay

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

After hours shopping to evade parking fees

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man loses car at cemetery

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Armed robbers' in court

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

NPRC calls for political tolerance

8 hrs ago | 44 Views

Fishing rigs for 17 Binga chiefs

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

44,36% salary hike for mine workers

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabwe evacuating its citizens from Ukraine

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

12 more Zinara employees arrested

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Police probe Kwekwe violence

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

2 terms for Vice Chancellor

8 hrs ago | 189 Views

SRC determined to kill Zimbabwe football

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

500 more buses on their way

8 hrs ago | 124 Views

25 Govt officials arrested in one week

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

US$50m Gwayi-Shangani pipe deal sealed

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Additional $160m set aside for teachers

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Govt, civil servants agree on new benefits

8 hrs ago | 375 Views

Council officials in birth records scam

8 hrs ago | 97 Views

Respect Russia's interests, says Putin

8 hrs ago | 493 Views

Chaos at Zimbabwe borders as land borders remain closed

17 hrs ago | 3353 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days