Man found dead after mine shootout

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A body of an unknown man believed to have been part of a 20-man gang that were involved in shoot-out with a security guard after raiding a mine in Shamva has been found with a gunshot wound at the back.

The incident occurred at Forbes Mine early on Monday following an exchange of gunfire and police also discovered a sack of gold ore near the body.

Investigations revealed that about 20 men believed to be illegal gold panners raided the mine to steal gold ore and were confronted by the security guard at around 2am.

Following the gunshots, the security guard later ran and called some mine employees for assistance.

A report was made to police who attended the scene and discovered the body which has been taken to a local hospital mortuary for post mortem.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The ZRP is investigating an armed robbery incident at Forbes 38 Gold Mine, Shamva on February 28, 2022 at about 0200 hours and the discovery of a body of a male adult near the mine.

"About 20 unknown suspects armed with rifles stormed the mine and exchanged gunfire with a security guard. The guard later ran away from the mine and alerted some mine workers before they retreated to a nearby mountain.

"A body of a male adult with a gunshot wound on the back was discovered about 1,5km away from the scene with a sack of stolen gold ore near the body," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations were still in progress and they have launched manhunt for the other suspects involved in the shootout.

Police in Mt Darwin have also arrested Misheck Matanga (34) and Tafadzwa Kaleso (23) in connection with cases of violence which occurred at Rand 3 Mine in Mukaradzi area.

"The duo allegedly declared ownership of the mine before setting on fire a makeshift hut and attacking a security guard with an iron bar. Various valuable items which include cash, clothes, blankets, solar panels and jack hammers were destroyed by the inferno," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The incidents come after on Sunday, police recorded 126 arrests under the ongoing operation, "Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele/ No to Machete Gangs".

The cumulative number of arrests since January this year now stands at 9 694.

A few months ago, police restored order in mining areas after taking on the machete gangs head-on, arresting large numbers of people and thwarting a wave of violence that threatened to disturb gold mining and consequently deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

Most of those that were arrested were fined, since with the break-up of gangs they were no longer dangerous and there was no evidence they had committed other criminal offences.

But others were sent to court for prosecution, facing various offences.

Source - The Herald
