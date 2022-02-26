Civil servants revert to normal working hours

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The entire civil service is reverting to normal working hours starting at 7:45am to 4:45pm following agreements between the employees and their employer on the improved conditions of services.Agreements on improved conditions have also seen an improvement of teachers and learners' attendance at schools after the resumption of classes last month.Normal service had been disrupted as a control measure for the Covid-19 pandemic, but following successful containment measures instituted by the Government in adherence to the World Health Organisation protocols, more social contact is now permissible.A return to the standard shifts was announced yesterday after a Cabinet meeting, and a directive was also given for a vaccination blitz of the 12 to 15-year age group to improve the Covid-19 vaccination nets as a means of protecting citizens against the virus.Announcing the Cabinet decision last night Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: "In view of the opening up of the economy and the need to enhance service delivery to citizens, Cabinet also resolved that, going forward, the entire civil service should revert to normal working hours, that is 7:45am to 4:45pm""Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the continued discussions and engagement with the stakeholders is bearing fruit and has positively resulted in increased attendance at schools by both teachers and pupils."By Friday, February 25, 2022, the attendance at schools by both teachers and learners was at 91.7 percent and 85 percent, respectively."Cabinet was also informed that Government and civil service representatives negotiated and agreed on improved conditions of service for civil servants," said Minister Mutsvangwa.The improved conditions of service include a 20 percent review on gross payments backdated to January 1, continuation of payment of US$75 Covid-19 allowance for civil servants' payable in hard currency with effect from January 1, 2022.There was also an introduction of US$100 salary to be paid in hard currency across the board with effect from March 1, bringing the total USD monthly pay component to USD$175, with effect from March 1, 2022.On vaccination Minister Mutsvangwa said as of Monday more than 4,3 million people had received their first vaccine doses while more than 3,3 million had received their second dose with more than 1,2 million getting the third dose.She said Cabinet had noted with concern the decline in the number of vaccines administered during the reporting week, compared to last week, prompting a vaccination blitz."The nation is also being advised that preparations are underway for the planned national vaccination blitz. The blitz will include the 12 to 15-year age group, in line with the recent Cabinet directive," said Minister Mutsvangwa."Accordingly, all ministries will provide maximum support to the blitz with a view to protecting communities against the severe impact of a potential 5th wave and as such, Cabinet would like to encourage all citizens who have not yet been vaccinated to go and get vaccinated since we are not yet out of the woods."