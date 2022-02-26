Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CBZ to introduce exchange trade fund

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CBZ Asset Management says it will introduce an exchange trade fund (ETF) tomorrow, which tracks the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) modified consumer staples index.

This comes as the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) acting chief executive Gerald Dzangare said recently that the market expected at least three ETFs to list this year.

ETFs are baskets of different types of investments such as stocks, commodities and bonds that are pooled into a single entity, which then offers shares to investors that are subsequently traded on major stock exchanges.

According to a prospectus statement for the Datvest ETF, CBZ Asset Management will have initial seed capital in the form of scrip in the exact weights of the ZSE Modified Consumer Staples Index.

The term consumer staples refers to a set of essential products used by consumers.

This category includes things like foods and beverages, household goods, and hygiene products as well as alcohol and tobacco.

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange told the investing public it would introduce the Modified Consumer Staples Index (MCSI) with effect from 01 September 2021.

"The fund will then be listed on the ZSE by way of introduction on Thursday 3 March 2022. Additional investments from other investors will be used to buy shares on the market and add to the portfolio," said the statement.

The company said investors who wish to invest in the fund could do so through two ways; buying units in the ETF through any registered stockbroker or alternatively investing in kind by delivering a basket of stocks in the exact weights of the fund through an authorised participant.

According to the prospectors, all assets of the fund will be held by CBZ Custodial Services who will act as custodian of the fund while Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe will be the trustee.

Additionally, settlement of trades in the units will be done in electronic format in accordance with the settlement modalities approved by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

"This investment offers investors an opportunity to own the underlying stocks on the ZSE Modified Consumer Staples Index through one investment in the Datvest MCSI ETF.

"Therefore, the investor does not have any additional tasks or costs over and above those associated with dealing in any other publicly traded security," said Datvest.

It is said that the fund manager will be responsible for periodically replicating the ZSE Modified Consumer Staples index in line with the index Ground Rules and currently the ZSE Modified Consumer Staples index is reviewed once a quarter in line with all the other indices

The prospectors noted that efficient Investing in Datvest Modified Consumer Staples ETF Securities represents a more efficient way of tracking a given benchmark compared to investing in a basket of individual stocks.

"Firstly, settlement charges that are levied per deal note are minimised by doing one transaction when buying or selling the ETF compared to multiple orders for the various underlying securities.

"Secondly, the outflow required to get exposure on the ETF is minimal compared to having to buy the individual underlying securities," Datvest said.

ETFs are passively managed, fully funded (unleveraged) open ended funds which track the performance of a specified security which include but are not limited to indices, commodities, currencies or any other asset.

The Datvest Exchange Traded Fund will become the third ETF enlist on ZSE after Old Mutual unveiled a similar product in January last year and Morgan & Co listed its multi-sector fund two months ago.

Source - The Herald
More on: #CBZ, #Exchange, #Fund

Comments


Must Read

Ex-British soldier fights deportation to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

War collaborators mobilise for Zanu-PF ahead of 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Motorist in court for reckless driving

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Nurses abandon night duties

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chamisa rally murder: 11 out

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Police finger Zanu-PF in CCC Kwekwe violence

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

NJNC misrepresenting civil servants, claims Teachers unions

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

ConCourt hears Amendment No 2 Act challenge

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zesa faces massive brain drain

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Govt, workers sign salary deal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

High Court prosecutor to know his fate tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa goes after unutilised farms

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ex-mayor opts to buy contested council vehicle

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

ZHRC laments increase in political intolerance

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Umzingwane Dam faces decommissioning

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Low police morale quakes Parly

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

No sufficient evidence to nail ex-minister, says Zacc

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Teachers turn to parents in fight for better salaries

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Victoria Falls trudges back to pre-pandemic levels

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Economic attitudes, poverty of mind

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Credible reforms are the only way forward

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Dynamos invade City of Kings

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

SA companies caught in Russia-Ukraine crossfire

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Rally victim was not a CCC member

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Tsholotsho launches stands repossession blitz

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

IDs crisis: Residents sleep outside Civil Registry offices

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

10 gang members nabbed for murder

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Highlanders turmoil

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

$9,8million tollgate fraud syndicate busted

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ukraine President tells EU to 'prove you are with us'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chamisa: Illusions of democracy, statesmanship

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

6 injured in traffic accident along Seke Road

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police recover 6,8kg of dagga in Zupco bus

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe evacuates 118 students from Ukraine

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

CCC members in court over public violence

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Prosecutor General Hodzi quits

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe brace for El Salvador in Davis Cup

2 hrs ago | 5 Views

Civil servants revert to normal working hours

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Potraz calls up RBZ for telecoms sector forex

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Councillors to have minimum qualifications

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

CCC employs old tricks to attract sanctions renewal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Man found dead after mine shootout

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Five in court over Kwekwe rally murder

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Cains food employees fake robbery

10 hrs ago | 773 Views

Had Chamisa actually said to bring back whites he would have surely been guaranteed my vote!

16 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF blamed for 2 Kwekwe machete murders - how many more must die before CCC finally implement reforms

19 hrs ago | 1728 Views

Racist treatment of African students fleeing Ukraine shocking

22 hrs ago | 2495 Views

South Africa to ban foreigners from starting businesses in some sectors

22 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Zimbabwean truckers want to sue Operation Dudula leaders - but can't find them

23 hrs ago | 1234 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days